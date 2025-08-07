Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Netflix's murder mystery drama that fans are 'definitely watching' drops fresh look
The Thursday Murder Club is coming to screens in August

Nicky Morris
Deputy TV and Film Editor
2 minutes ago
Netflix has revealed the official trailer for its upcoming mystery film, The Thursday Murder Club – and viewers have said they will definitely be tuning in. 

Based on the bestselling novel by Richard Osman, the story follows a group of friends living in a retirement village who gather to solve cold cases. But things take a thrilling turn when an unexplained death occurs on their own doorstep, and they find themselves with a real whodunit on their hands. 

group of retirees sitting in room © Giles Keyte/Netflix
Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley and Celia Imrie star in The Thursday Murder Club

The newly released images show a glimpse of the seriously impressive cast, with the central four characters, Elizabeth, Ron, Ibrahim and Joyce played by Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley and Celia Imrie respectively. 

HELLO!'s TV Writer Abby Allen said: "The Thursday Murder Club is easily one of the most anticipated murder mysteries of the year. With a star-studded cast including Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren bringing Richard Osman’s epic whodunit to life, this is simply unmissable TV."

Reacting to the trailer, viewers shared their anticipation, with one person writing: "OMG! The cast is very simply THE BEST!" while another added: "Definitely watching."

The Thursday Murder Club comes to Netflix on August 28. 

