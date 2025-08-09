Netflix viewers are convinced a Wednesday spin-off is coming – here's everything we know

With the hit comedy-horror Wednesday returning to our screens via Netflix, it's no surprise that fans are clamouring for news about a spin-off series.

The viral show follows Wednesday Addams, played by the wonderful Jenna Ortega, who attends a school of outcasts while grappling with her emerging psychic abilities.

Season two sees Wednesday embark on a whole new adventure; according to the show's producers, the next instalment is "darker and more complex" as Wednesday navigates "family, friends, new mysteries and old adversaries" in her second year at Nevermore.

But what about that spin-off? Here's everything we know so far…

More series in the works

While showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar have teased the idea of a Wednesday spin-off in the past, fans have been especially curious about the possibility of a series centred around Uncle Fester, Wednesday's eccentric and loveable relative played by Fred Armisen.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in July, Miles said: "We’ll take as many seasons as Netflix wants to give us."

Our view

HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris said: "Wednesday is one of Netflix's most-watched shows of all time, so it’s no surprise that the streamer is considering a spin-off show focusing on Uncle Fester.

"Fred Armisen is brilliant in the role, and if the spin-off series does eventually get made, it will almost certainly be just as popular as the original show."

However, during a recent chat with Collider, Alfred and Miles revealed that they're focusing on expanding the main series first, before exploring a spin-off series.

They said: "It’s not a priority at the moment because, as we just said, it's how do we get Wednesday back faster than we did in Season 2?

"So, we kind of went right from finishing Season 2 to jumping right into developing Season 3. So, it's sort of all Wednesday all the time at the moment."

What would a Wednesday spin-off look like?

It's clear that the weird and wonderful world of Wednesday offers rich potential for future spin-offs.

Fans have speculated that a prequel exploring the lives of Uncle Fester (Fred Armisen), Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) and Gomez Addams (Luis Guzmán) would offer plenty of material, while others are keen to see the other Nevermore students on their own supernatural adventures.

While nothing has been officially confirmed, fans can take comfort in knowing that the creators are open to expanding the universe in the future – just not until Wednesday herself has had her moment.

As we await the release of season three and keep our fingers crossed for news of an Uncle Fester spin-off, one thing is certain: the Addams Family universe is just getting started.