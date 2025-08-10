Netflix's 'jaw-dropping' new film based on 'masterful' true crime case has viewers obsessed

Netflix's "jaw-dropping" true crime documentary Stolen: Heist of the Century charts the world's biggest-ever diamond heist – and viewers are already obsessed, hailing it an "amazing" watch.

Debuting on the streamer on 8 August, the feature-length documentary follows the true story of how one group of thieves managed to pull off a "masterful" heist in Antwerp's diamond district, making off with millions of gems that remain missing today.

As a fan of true crime documentaries, films like this are my krytonite – and Stolen: Heist of the Century has been on my watchlist ever since it hit Netflix.

For lovers of Ocean's 11, this is the ultimate afternoon binge – except this time, it's all based on real events.

© Netflix TV viewers react to the documentary While the documentary has only been on Netflix for a few days, it's already sitting at number five on the top movies worldwide, according to FlixPatrol. TV viewers have also been quick to take to social media to hail the "amazing" film, with many praising the way it tells the "wild, unbelievable" story.

© Netflix One person wrote: "Stolen: Heist of the Century is the most impressive movie documentary I've ever watched. That's a serious plot twist," while another said: "Netflix's Stolen: Heist of the Century is amazing. I was rooting for the bad guys." Meanwhile, a third person penned: "Netflix totally nails it when it comes to making real-life stories feel like movies!"

© Netflix Critics reactions Not only has it been a hit with fans, but critics have also taken to praising the movie. Dubbing it an "easy-watch doc about a masterful 2003 theft in Antwerp", Decider wrote: "Stolen: Heist of the Century takes a measured approach to laying out its story – then **** with that merrily by bringing in a guy who directly admits his involvement in a high-profile robbery. "You might believe the cops, you might believe the criminal. But either way you’re in for a ride." While true crime documentaries can prove to be a saturated market these days, Time added that this particular one was "a cut above other true crime fare" because "in this one, the filmmakers interview the mastermind of the crime about how he pulled it off."



© Netflix What is Stolen: Heist of the Century about? Dubbed the "ultimate true-life crime caper" by Netflix, Stolen: Heist of the Century tells the true story of the world's greatest diamond heist. The streamer also describes it as: "the latest jaw-dropping documentary film from RAW (producers of American Nightmare, The Tinder Swindler and Don’t F**K With Cats)". The official synopsis continues: "For the first time, the Antwerp detectives who cracked the case and the alleged criminal mastermind assemble to give a blow-by-blow account of what really happened and reveal the secrets of 'The Heist of the Century'."

© Netflix "On the morning of 17 February 2003, detectives from Antwerp's infamous 'Diamond Squad' were called to investigate the brazen night-time robbery of an allegedly impregnable vault in the middle of the City of Diamonds. "It is estimated that between 100 million and half a billion dollars' worth of diamonds were stolen – and have never been found.

© Netflix "An ingenious gang of master jewel thieves from Italy, known as 'The School of Turin' were behind the audacious heist – now, after more than 20 years, the world will finally learn how they pulled it off."

Stolen: Heist of the Century is available to watch on Netflix now.