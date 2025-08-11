'Compelling' 6-part mystery series is a must-watch for crime drama fans

Calling all crime drama fans! If you're looking for a new mystery series, then Irish Blood might be one to add to your watchlist.

Starring Clueless actress Alicia Silverstone, the "compelling" six-parter follows high-flying Los Angeles divorce lawyer, Fiona Sharpe, who receives a letter from her estranged father and sets out to uncover the mystery of his disappearance.

HELLO!'s TV Writer Abby Allen said of the series: "Crime dramas are everywhere right now, and Irish Blood looks like an absolute must-watch for fans of the genre. Not only does it feature Clueless's Alicia Silverstone – what an amazing casting! – but the six-part series is already drawing comparisons to The Split and Mare of Easttown. What more could you want?"

What is Irish Blood about?

Filmed in and around Dublin, County Wicklow, Bray, and the Causeway coast in Northern Ireland, the series focuses on Fiona, whose path in life is "earmarked by her father, Declan, who seemingly abandoned her and her mother on her tenth birthday".

It continues: "After years of channelling anger toward him, to the benefit of her litigious clients, a message from her father sends her to Ireland. There she learns key truths about her father as well as a family that doesn't know she exists, and, moreover, that the story of abandonment that has shaped her entire life - was a lie. A lie intended to protect her and her mother from her father's shady business dealings. Fiona resolves to uncover the full truth about her father and reconnect with the parent she only thought she knew."

Leading star Alicia teased the story as "unpredictable".

The actress said in a statement: "Irish Blood is the story of a woman discovering herself and confronting her past after travelling abroad unexpectedly. I love how unpredictable the storytelling feels and the combination of drama, humour and suspense my character experiences."

Who stars in Irish Blood?

Joining Alicia as series regulars are Wendy Crewson (We Were Liars, Tracker), Jason O'Mara (The Man In The High Castle, The Good Wife), Dearbhla Molloy (Wild Mountain Thyme), Simone Kirby (His Dark Materials), Ruth Codd (The Fall of the House of Usher) and Leonardo Taiwo (Wheel of Time, Ant-Man & The Wasp).

How to watch Irish Blood

Irish Blood premieres on Acorn TV on Monday, 11 August, with the first two episodes. The remaining episodes will be released weekly.