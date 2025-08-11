Wednesday star's surprisingly normal job after shock show exit

Wednesday actor Percy Hynes White is reportedly working in a very normal job following his departure from the hit Netflix supernatural drama.

The 23-year-old, who portrayed Xavier Thorpe in the Netflix show's first season, was seen working the door at a Santa Monica bar last week, according to Daily Mail. The publication reports that the actor checked IDs, manned the velvet rope and greeted guests.

Percy was reportedly written out of Wednesday season two after a sexual misconduct allegation was made against him. The actor has denied the allegations.

HELLO! has reached out to Percy's representative for comment.

Why did Percy Hynes White leave Wednesday?

While the end of season one set up Xavier as a potential love interest for Wednesday, it's been reported that Percy was written out of the show.

In January 2023, a sexual misconduct allegation was made against him in a since-deleted post on X. Additional allegations reportedly emerged via social media.

In June of that year, Percy issued a statement on social media.

"Earlier this year, somebody I've never met started a campaign of misinformation about me online," the actor penned on his Instagram Story.

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Percy Hynes White as Xavier Thorpe in Wednesday season one

"Because of this, my family has been doxxed, and my friends have received death threats. Underage photos of me were used, and examples of me acting in character were presented as hateful. My friend Jane was falsely portrayed as a victim, and her attempts to set the record straight have been ignored. She gave me permission to include her in this message."

What has Jenna Ortega said about Percy's exit?

Jenna Ortega, who leads the cast as the titular Wednesday Addams, told Vanity Fair that losing her co-star had been "a weird redirect, but we're introducing so many different characters that I think it kind of will get lost," adding that Wednesday's "world does feel slightly askew anyway."

© VLAD CIOPLEA/NETFLIX The actor does not appear in season two

How to watch Wednesday season 2

Wednesday season 2, part 1 is streaming now on Netflix. The second part of Wednesday season 2 will be released one month later on Wednesday, 3 September.

© VLAD CIOPLEA/NETFLIX Percy is reportedly working at a bar in Santa Monica

The story follows Wednesday Addams, a student at a school for monstrous outcasts, Nevermore Academy, as she attempts to master her psychic abilities. In the new episodes, Wednesday is thrust into another year of delightfully dark and kooky mayhem as her psychic visions reveal the death of her best friend and roommate, Enid Sinclair (Emma Myers), which she is somehow responsible for.