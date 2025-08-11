TV viewers 'in tears' over The Gilded Age finale with 'heartbreaking' cliffhanger

TV viewers are in tears over the series finale of HBO's period drama The Gilded Age, as the dramatic end to season three has left fans on a "heartbreaking" cliffhanger.

The eight-episode season, which concluded on Sunday 10 August, follows the Russell family who, following the Opera War, are poised to take their place as head of society.

HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris said: "It's no wonder The Gilded Age is so loved by fans.

"Not only is the cast simply outstanding, but season three is brimming with gossip, scandal and jaw-dropping cliffhangers. Costume drama fans, if you've not seen the hit New York-set series yet, you're in for a treat."

WATCH: The Trailer For The Gilded Age Season 3

Fans react to the season finale – SPOILER WARNING

In the final episode of season three, titled My Mind Is Made Up, viewers saw George (Morgan Spector) and Bertha Russell's (Carrie Coon) marriage on the brink of collapse.

© HBO Morgan Spector as George Russell, Carrie Coon as Bertha Russell and Harry Richardson as Larry Russell

This specific plot has been unravelling throughout the series, especially after their daughter Gladys' (Taissa Farmiga) marriage to the Duke of Buckingham (Ben Lamb).

Viewers immediately took to social media to voice their thoughts on the finale.

One fan wrote: "Now that’s how you finale. Literally in tears every 5 mins. I can’t wait for Season 4!" while another added: "The way this show had me on an emotional rollercoaster! Every facet of this show is just top tier. Let the countdown to season four begin."

© HBO Carrie Coon's Bertha faces a shock twist

Meanwhile, a third person penned: "I've never loved a show so much as this one. I had butterflies over Jack and Bridget, gasped with Peggy and Kirkland, felt a little sigh of relief over Larian, and had my heart broken over Bertha and George. Please give us at least ten episodes in season four and make it stat! What a talented cast and crew."

Will there be a season 4 of The Gilded Age?

Created by Julian Fellowes, who brought us Downton Abbey, The Gilded Age has already been confirmed for a fourth season, so fans won't have to wait for long to see the Russells' fate.

© HBO The Gilded Age season 4 is set to return

Francesca Orsi, HBO's Head of Drama Series and Films, shared her excitement for the season renewal: "We couldn't be prouder of the undeniable viewership heights The Gilded Age has achieved this season."

She continued: "Transporting us to 1880s New York City, Julian Fellowes and the enormously talented cast and crew have created a 'can't-miss it' entertainment experience from week to week, and we're delighted to continue exploring these characters' grand ambitions for what we promise will be a thrilling fourth season."

Who stars in The Gilded Age?

The star-studded cast includes The White Lotus actor Carrie Coon and The Mist's Morgan Spector, who play Bertha and George Russell.

© HBO Morgan Spector plays railroad tycoon George Russell

They're joined by Taissa Farmiga (The Conjuring), Harry Richardson (Poldark), Christine Baranski (Chicago), Cynthia Nixon (And Just Like That), Louisa Jacobsonm (Materialists) and Denée Benton (UnREAL).

While it's unconfirmed who will be returning for season four, we'll be ready and waiting with our popcorn and pearls…

The Gilded Age is available to watch on Sky and NOW.