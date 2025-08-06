Donnie Wahlberg’s Boston Blue announces special early premiere ahead of planned CBS debut

Blue Bloods fans are eagerly counting down to the premiere of the upcoming spinoff Boston Blue on October 17 – but it turns out there will be an opportunity to see it even earlier as Donnie Wahlberg will be joined by co-star Sonequa Martin-Green on October 12 to premiere the first episode in Cannes, France, at MIPCOM.

Screening in the famed Grand Auditorium of the Palais des Festivals, the event will kick off the MIPCOM market, and is a place for Paramount Global Content Distribution to find international buyers.

The series will air on CBS in the US.

Boston-born Donnie reprises his role as NYPD Detective Danny Reagan.

"We are excited to bring Donnie Wahlberg and Sonequa Martin-Green to Cannes to help us unveil the first episode of Boston Blue, the next chapter in the Blue Bloods universe," said Lisa Kramer, President, International Content Licensing, Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Lucy Smith, Director of MIPCOM Cannes, added: "Interest in the Reagan family and the Blue Bloods universe is deep seated and truly global, making this next chapter, led by the brilliant Donnie Wahlberg with its new setting, characters and stories a perfect premiere on the eve of MIPCOM Cannes this year."

Blue Bloods ran for 14 years and starred Donnie, Bridget Moynahan, and Tom Selleck as the members of the Reagan family, a New York City legacy family who all worked in law enforcement.

On November 20, 2023, it was announced that the 14th season would be its last, and the final episode aired in fall 2024.

© Getty Boston Blue cast members Sonequa Martin-Green, Donnie Wahlberg and Ernie Hudson

Bridget will join Donnie in the first episode of the new series, reprising her role as Erin Reagan, the sister of Donnie's Danny Reagan; Bridget will also be directing episodes of the new series.

Erin is the second family member to join Danny in Boston, as it has been confirmed that Danny's son Sean will follow his father to Boston from New York City.

Mika Amonsen was recently cast as Sean, taking over the role from Andrew Terraciano.

The new series will follow Danny as he becomes a detective with the Boston police department.

© CBS Erin Reagan Boyle (R) will return for the first episode

Partnered with Detective Lena Silver (Sonequa Martin-Green), the eldest daughter of a prominent law enforcement family in the city, he soon finds himself welcomed into the complex family, which includes Ghostbusters actor Ernie Hudson as Reverend Peters, the Silver family patriarch, Lena's step-sister Superintendent Sarah Silver (Maggie Lawson), brother and rookie patrol cop Jonah Silver (Marcus Scribner), and mom Mae Silver (Gloria Reuben), Boston's District Attorney.

Mae is "the widow of a judge who was murdered on the courthouse steps" and now the matriarch of her blended family of law enforcement professionals," daughter Lena, step-daughter Sarah, and son Jonah.