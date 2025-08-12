ITV's 'brilliant' period show is storming Netflix's Top 10 charts

Netflix has added a new season of the hit ITV period comedy, Plebs, and it's currently storming the streaming platform's Top Ten TV chart in the UK.

The comedy, which first aired in 2013 and ran for five seasons, follows three young men in Ancient Rome as they navigate the challenges of life, from finding love to holding down their jobs and climbing the social ladder.

I've been a big fan of Plebs ever since it first aired on ITV2 back in 2013. Billed as The Inbetweeners meets Ancient Rome, it's hard not to love the hapless trio of lads in this light-hearted and silly sitcom, which is a must-watch for fans of historical comedy.

Plus, it's co-created by Tom Basden, an excellent comedy writer who has since penned one of my favourite sitcoms in the last ten years, Here We Go, which you can watch the trailer for below.

WATCH: Plebs creator Tom Basden also penned Here We Go

Keep reading for all you need to know about the series.

© ITV/Shutterstock What is Plebs about? The sitcom follows three desperate young men, Marcus, Stylax and Grumio, living in ancient Rome. Set around 26BC, the series sees the hapless trio juggle love and work in the big city. In series four, Jon Pointing (Big Boys) joined the cast as Jason, replacing Stylax as Grumio and Marcus's new roommate.

© ITV Meet the cast of Plebs Tom Rosenthal (Friday Night Dinner) stars as Marcus, alongside Ryan Sampson (Brassic) as Grumio, Joel Fry (WIA) as Stylax and Jon Pointing (Sweetpea) as Jason. Meanwhile, Tom Basden (After Life), who co-writes the show with Sam Leifer, plays Aurelius. He's joined by Karl Theobald (Green Wing) as Landlord, ​​Doon Mackichan (Two Doors Down) as Flavia, Tom Davis (King Gary) as Davus, Maureen Lipman (Coronation Street) as Landlady and Ellie Taylor (Ted Lasso) as Gloria. The show has welcomed a number of guest stars over the years, including Silent Witness actress Emilia Fox, Blackadder's Tony Robinson and TV presenter Amanda Holden.

© ITV What have viewers said about Plebs? The series is well-loved among fans and has been hailed as "brilliant" and "binge-worthy" by viewers. Taking to social media, one person penned: "If you've never watched Plebs, Netflix have 4 seasons. You're missing out," while another described it as one of their "all-time favourite shows". A third viewer penned: "This show is legendary," while another added: "I'll say it again, Plebs is a brilliant comedy series."