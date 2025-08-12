Is James Norton returning to Grantchester for the final season?

James Norton has been spotted on the set of Grantchester in Cambridge recently, sparking speculation that the Happy Valley star might make an appearance in the ITV crime drama for its final season, which is currently filming.

James starred as Reverend Sidney Chambers for the drama's first four seasons alongside Robson Green.

In photographs published by Daily Star, James is seen wearing casual clothing whilst chatting with the show's lead stars, Robson and Rishi Nair, who play DI Geordie Keating and Reverend Alphy Kotteram, respectively.

HELLO!'s TV Writer Abby Allen said: "Grantchester is beloved by so many fans, and if anyone knows its importance, it's James Norton. Having starred as Rev Sidney Chambers way back when, he remains an integral part of the show's history. Whether he's making a surprise cameo or just popping back for a friendly visit, I’m obsessed with seeing him back where it all began."

WATCH: Grantchester says goodbye to James Norton

Is James Norton returning to Grantchester?

It would appear that James is not likely to reprise his role in season 11 of Grantchester. HELLO! understands that the Playing Nice actor dropped by the set for a friendly visit while in Cambridge. Still, James's presence on the set is likely to fuel fans' hopes of a cameo appearance.

James Norton starred as Reverend Sidney Chambers for four seasons

Why did James Norton leave Grantchester?

James left the show after four seasons due to "a combination of things".

"The Amanda storyline tying up as it did with her and Sidney breaking up and him choosing the church in the third series felt like a natural conclusion to Sidney's story," he told Masterpiece.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock The actor has been spotted on the show's set

"Then, when the possibility of a fourth series came along, the decision was whether or not to start a whole new journey for Sidney. Rather than do that, it felt like it would be better to hand over the baton to someone else and give Grantchester a fresh injection of energy," added the actor.

© Shutterstock James' final season aired in 2019

What to expect from Grantchester series 11

Season 11 is set in the summer of 1963 and sees each character "standing at a crossroads that will shape their future", according to the PBS synopsis.

While Alphy's blossoming connection with the bishop's daughter, Meg, coincides with more discoveries about his past, Geordie is enjoying a period of relative calm with his family when a tempting offer from his commanding officer threatens to upend everything.

© ITV Filming is underway on season 11

"Will he risk losing the life he loves?" asks the synopsis.

It continues: "Leonard, too, faces quiet yet profound change as caring for a neighbour's son awakens a paternal side he never knew existed, challenging him to reevaluate his purpose. With themes of family, forgiveness, faith, and introspection, Grantchester’s last chapter promises self-discovery, hope, and transformation."

Filming for season 11 is currently underway in Cambridge and the historic village of Grantchester, just two miles to the south of the city. A release date has yet to be announced.