7 must-watch shows if you love Grantchester star Robson Green

Robson Green is one of our favourite things about the hit show Grantchester, where he plays the beloved role of Geordie Keating. However, the star is incredibly prolific, and has enjoyed some major roles over the years. From comedy-drama to his upcoming show opposite Jason Watkins, here are the Robson shows that are a must watch…

© Mcpix/Shutterstock Age Before Beauty - BBC iPlayer This hit drama is set in a Manchester beauty salon and follows Bel, who returns to the family beauty salon after her grown-up children leave home, alongside her grumpy sister, best friend brother-in-law Teddy (played by Robson) and her own husband.





© Broadcasting/Kobal/Shutterstock Strike Back - NOW/Sky Robson stars as Colonel Philip Locke, a no-nonsense leader of the team in this series follows the elite Section 20 of British military intelligence, and their high-risk missions while dealing with terrorist threats. With eight seasons under its belt (with Robson joining in season four), there is plenty to sink your teeth into!

Mount Pleasant - NOW/Sky Robson changes things up with this comedy-drama Mount Pleasant, which follows Lisa (Sally Lindsay) and her husband Dan (Daniel Ryan) and their lives in a suburban cul-de-sac in Manchester. With six seasons and a special, Robson stars as Chris in the hit series.

Being Human - BBC iPlayer This top notch vampire series starring Russell Tovey and Aidan Turner sees Robson join in the final season as Anthony McNair, a hardened werewolf who travels the country while killing vampires. Starring alongside Jason Watkins, who plays his vampire nemesis Herrick, Robson's role is a small but vital one. Check it out!

© ITV/Shutterstock Northern Lights - ITVX Starring alongside Shakespeare and Hathaway star Mark Benton, the spin-off from 2004's Christmas Lights follows a baby faced Robson as John, while Mark played Howie. The hit show also sparked another spin-off, Clash of the Santas, but the very funny special follows the pair as two feuding friends who push each other - and their marriages - to the limit.