Grantchester fans will love this sneak peek at BBC's returning detective drama

Calling all Grantchester fans! If you're still reeling from the news that the beloved detective drama starring Robson Green and Rishi Nair will wrap up after season 11, then Father Brown might just be your next cosy crime fix.

BBC's cosy crime drama Father Brown is set to return for its 13th season, and going by the first-look images, it promises all the charm, intrigue and sleuthing fans have come to love – much like Grantchester.

As a huge fan of crime dramas, I'm particularly excited to see the return of this beloved fan-favourite series. With a stellar cast – and some exciting returning faces – I'm counting down the days until it airs.

Read on for the details…

WATCH: Robson Green opens up about future on Grantchester

What can fans expect for Father Brown season 13?

Set to hit screens in 2026, the synopsis for season 13 reads: "Following the jubilant wedding celebrations at the end of series 12, the new Mr and Mrs Sullivan settle into married life and a new home, with Isabel thrilled to be welcomed into the Policeman's Wives Society.

"Meanwhile, Brenda goes on a journey of self-empowerment as she covers the role of Parish Secretary and learns to drive with the help of Sergeant Goodfellow.

© BBC Maureen Lipman, Mark Williams, Julia Sawalha and Alex Maqueen will return to Father Brown

"Father Brown is tasked by Flambeau to visit Father Lazarus in prison, resulting in a deadly game of cat and mouse which ruffles the feathers of Canon Fox.

"With his consecration now looming, Bishop-Elect Fox plans to enact his revenge upon Father Brown, leaving Kembleford changed forever.

"And in a Father Brown first – the group take a trip to the seaside!"

© BBC Season 13 will see a cast trip to the seaside

Who stars in Father Brown?

Reprising their fan-favourite roles this season are Mark Williams as Father Brown, Tom Chambers as Inspector Sullivan, Claudie Blakley as Mrs Devine, Ruby-May Martinwood as Brenda Palmer and John Burton Sergeant Goodfellow.

In a special treat for long-time viewers, Sorcha Cusack will return as Mrs Bridgette McCarthy in episode one, marking her first appearance since season nine.

© BBC Studios/Gary Moyes Father Osmond Lindsey (Kieran Hodgson) will return alongside Father Brown (Mark Williams)

But Sorcha isn't the only face making a comeback. Rounding out the cast of returning faces making guest appearances are Nancy Carroll as Lady Felicia, John Light as Hercule Flambeau, Lex Shrapnel as Father Lazarus, Roger May as Canon Fox and Kieran Hodgson as Father Lindsey.

What have the cast and crew said?

Commissioning Editor for BBC Daytime Helen Munson said in a statement: "Father Brown has many loyal fans and they are NOT going to be disappointed with the latest episodes.

She continued: "The team at BBC Studios have delivered another fabulous series, and there are some very exciting guest appearances too!"