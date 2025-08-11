'Influential' Meghan Markle and Prince Harry confirm huge Netflix update - and surprising new move

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have extended their partnership with Netflix in a multi-year, first look deal, it has been officially confirmed.

The announcement puts an end to speculation that Prince Harry and Meghan were set to part ways with the streaming giant as their initial five-year deal comes to an end in September.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, said: "We're proud to extend our partnership with Netflix and expand our work together to include the As ever brand.

"My husband and I feel inspired by our partners who work closely with us and our Archewell Productions team to create thoughtful content across genres that resonates globally, and celebrates our shared vision."

Bela Bajaria, Netflix's chief content officer, said: "Harry and Meghan are influential voices whose stories resonate with audiences everywhere.

"The response to their work speaks for itself — Harry & Meghan gave viewers an intimate look into their lives and quickly became one of our most-watched documentary series.

© JAKE ROSENBERG/NETFLIX The second season of With Love, Meghan will drop this month

“More recently, fans have been inspired by With Love, Meghan, with products from the new As ever line consistently selling out in record time.

"We're excited to continue our partnership with Archewell Productions and to entertain our members together."

Christmas special

Their production company also confirmed a string of upcoming projects, including season two of the Duchess' lifestyle and cooking series, With Love, Meghan, which will drop on Netflix later in August.

© Netflix Meghan has filmed a holiday special of her lifestyle series

A special holiday episode of the show will also air on the platform in December, with Archewell Productions sharing: "This December, join Meghan in Montecito for a magical holiday celebration.

"Together, friends and family deck the halls, create holiday feasts, craft heartfelt gifts, and share lots of laughs – with simple how-tos to follow at home. It's a holiday wonder with warmth, tradition, and a generous dose of joy."

First film

Harry and Meghan have produced a new documentary-short film called Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within, which will debut on Netflix later this year.

Filmed in Uganda's Maska region, it will tell the story one-of-a-kind community where orphaned children transform hardship into joy, dancing their way toward healing, belonging, and the promise of a brighter future.

Archewell Productions is still in active development on an adaptation of the Carley Fortune's bestselling novel, Meet Me At The Lake.

Harry and Meghan's Netflix shows

Five years ago, Harry and Meghan secured a lucrative contract, thought to be worth more than 100 million dollars (£74 million), with Netflix after quitting as senior working royals in 2020.

© Getty Images The docuseries followed their journey through their marriage, parenthood and ups and downs of royal life

Their debut docuseries, Harry & Meghan, shattered records for the streaming platform when it was released in 2022, with a number of explosive, personal revelations from the pair as they documented their first date to leaving the UK for a new life in the US.

The pair also served as executive producers of Live To Lead, which focused on global justice activists, Heart of Invictus, which followed a group of competitors training for the Games, and Polo, which centred around the glamorous lives of players on and off the pitch.