Donnie Wahlberg highlights unexplainable relationship with new Boston Blue co-star in praise of her

It appears Donnie Wahlberg has struck gold twice with his co-stars.

The Blue Bloods alum spent 14 years working alongside the likes of Tom Selleck and Bridget Moynahan on the set of the beloved CBS procedural, and when the show was canceled last year, the cast made it clear that they would be saying goodbye to family.

Now, the actor is gearing up to give new life to his character Danny Reagan in the spin-off Boston Blue, and it seems he has found a tight-knit family all over again with his co-stars.

© FilmMagic Sonequa and Donnie in May

In a new video shared by CBS featuring Danny and his co-star Sonequa Martin-Green, who stars as Lena Silver, the two opened up about their first impressions of each other.

"We were immediately friends and we both understood what we want to do here, and I was so moved by how Donnie lives with his heart out in the open and it really encouraged me," Sonequa first shared.

She added: "And the way you welcomed me into this — I know what it's like to have a franchise — and the fact that you opened your heart to me into this franchise was really beautiful."

© Getty The show will also star Ernie Hudson as the Silver family patriarch

"Same," Donnie replied, adding: "Going into the process of trying to find Lena my mindset was, 'Find someone you would want to get to know more.' And strangely enough when I met you, I felt like you were someone I've known my whole life and that made it even better."

"I can't explain it, I think you feel the same, it was instant, and you were it. It's a wonderful feeling to know something with such confidence that she's it," he noted.

© Instagram Donnie recently shared a photo from table read

Then asked how Donnie is different from his character Danny, he confessed: "Danny and Donnie are really kind of opposite. Donnie likes to dance," noting that Danny "not so much," but that he would try to get his character to relax in Boston Blue.

Still, he maintained: "I would say the main similarity is they both love their family and would do anything for them."

© CBS Bridget will return as Erin reagan for at least one episode

Sonequa also spoke about how it has been to be a part of the Blue Bloods universe expansion, where the Reagan family is being replaced by the Silvers, another family prominent in law enforcement.

"We are obviously standing on the shoulders of the Reagan family, the culture that was already established. And I love it, because we're going to get close with another family, the Silvers, which is also another prominent law enforcement family and that's where Lena Silver is from, and it's very similar to the Reagans. I mean they couldn't be more different, but they are also so similar."