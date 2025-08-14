Skip to main contentSkip to footer
First look at Netflix's Nobody Wants This season 2 with Adam Brody and wife Leighton Meester
Emmy-nominated comedy Nobody Wants This, starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody, returns soon. To hold fans over, Netflix just released romantic new photos.

Adam Brody as Noah in episode 205 of Nobody Wants This© ERIN SIMKIN/NETFLIX
22 minutes ago
Netflix's smash hit Emmy-nominated comedy Nobody Wants This is back for a second season, and the first look images have finally dropped.

In season one we saw agnostic podcast host Joanne (Kristen Bell) and unconventional but hot rabbi Noah (Adam Brody) fall in love despite their wildly different lives.

Season two will follow them as they attempt to overcome the obstacles keeping them apart.

Nobody Wants This struck a chord with viewers – including me, HELLO!'s Los Angeles Correspondent – who loved seeing a love story following two late thirty somethings still hoping to find love in the City of Angels, and although season two has a lot to live up to, if they can keep the core principles the same, I have no worries.

WATCH: Trailer for season one of Nobody Wants This
Justine Lupe as Morgan, Kristen Bell as Joanne, Jackie Tohn as Esther in episode 202 of Nobody Wants This© ERIN SIMKIN/NETFLIX

The first look pictures hints that this may be the case, as one shows Jackie and her sister Morgan (Justine Lupe) cheering on Noah's Matzah Ballers basketball team – alongside Noah's sister-in-law Esther (Jackie Tohn).

Adam Brody as Noah, Kristen Bell as Joanne in episode 202 of Nobody Wants This© ERIN SIMKIN/NETFLIX

Joanne is also seen continuing to attempt to integrate herself further into Noah's life.

Adam Brody as Noah, Kristen Bell as Joanne in episode 201 of Nobody Wants This© ERIN SIMKIN/NETFLIX

The podcast is still going strong, and one picture reveals that Noah is also taking part in Joanne's attempts to "go deep" with fun card games.

Timothy Simons as Sasha, Jackie Tohn as Esther in episode 203 of Nobody Wants This© ERIN SIMKIN/NETFLIX

Noah's brother Sasha (Timothy Simons) is also back, and although season one hinted at a connection between Sasha and Morgan, it looks like Sasha and Esther are reconnecting as well.

Justine Lupe as Morgan, Arian Moayed as Andy in episode 203 of Nobody Wants This© ERIN SIMKIN/NETFLIX

Season two will feature 10 30 minute episodes, and sees Kristen Bell, Adam Brody, Justine Lupe, Timothy Simons, and Jackie Tohn all return.

Also joining the show is Adam's real life wife Leighton Meester, as well Miles Fowler, Alex Karpovsky and Arian Moayed.

leighton meester adam brody critics coice© WWD via Getty Images

Leighton, 38, will play Abby – Joanne's middle school nemesis who now works as an influencer.

Miles Fowler (Bottoms) will star as Lenny, one of Noah's Matzah Ballers teammates, and will reportedly serve as a love interest for Joanne's sister Morgan.

Kristen Bell as Joanne in episode 209 of Nobody Wants This© ERIN SIMKIN/NETFLIX

The pair were both quickly folded into the cast's WhatsApp group, with Kristen sharing earlier in 2025 that the chat is "always delicious".

"This cast is really close, we have a very active text chain, sometimes too active, a lot of people making jokes and I mean folding Leighton into it just seems natural and wonderful," she told ExtraTV.

Jackie also praised the addition of Leighton to HELLO! at the 2025 SAG Awards, sharing: "Leighton is the greatest. She's as charming and funny as she is beautiful and talented, so it's this cool thing."

 

