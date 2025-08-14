First look at Netflix's Nobody Wants This season 2 with Adam Brody and wife Leighton Meester

Netflix's smash hit Emmy-nominated comedyNobody Wants Thisis back for a second season, and the first look images have finally dropped.
In season one we saw agnostic podcast host Joanne (Kristen Bell) and unconventional but hot rabbi Noah (Adam Brody) fall in love despite their wildly different lives.
Season two will follow them as they attempt to overcome the obstacles keeping them apart.
Nobody Wants This struck a chord with viewers – including me, HELLO!'s Los Angeles Correspondent – who loved seeing a love story following two late thirty somethings still hoping to find love in the City of Angels, and although season two has a lot to live up to, if they can keep the core principles the same, I have no worries.
The first look pictures hints that this may be the case, as one shows Jackie and her sister Morgan (Justine Lupe) cheering on Noah's Matzah Ballers basketball team – alongside Noah's sister-in-law Esther (Jackie Tohn).
Joanne is also seen continuing to attempt to integrate herself further into Noah's life.
The podcast is still going strong, and one picture reveals that Noah is also taking part in Joanne's attempts to "go deep" with fun card games.
Noah's brother Sasha (Timothy Simons) is also back, and although season one hinted at a connection between Sasha and Morgan, it looks like Sasha and Esther are reconnecting as well.
Season two will feature 10 30 minute episodes, and sees Kristen Bell, Adam Brody, Justine Lupe, Timothy Simons, and Jackie Tohn all return.
Also joining the show is Adam's real life wife Leighton Meester, as well Miles Fowler, Alex Karpovsky and Arian Moayed.
Leighton, 38, will play Abby – Joanne's middle school nemesis who now works as an influencer.
Miles Fowler (Bottoms) will star as Lenny, one of Noah's Matzah Ballers teammates, and will reportedly serve as a love interest for Joanne's sister Morgan.
"This cast is really close, we have a very active text chain, sometimes too active, a lot of people making jokes and I mean folding Leighton into it just seems natural and wonderful," she told ExtraTV.
Jackie also praised the addition of Leighton to HELLO! at the 2025 SAG Awards, sharing: "Leighton is the greatest. She's as charming and funny as she is beautiful and talented, so it's this cool thing."
