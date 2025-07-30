Skip to main contentSkip to footer
ABC makes big decision on 911 season 9 and other popular shows
OLIVER STARK, ANGELA BASSETT IN A STILL FROM 9-1-1© Disney via Getty Images

ABC makes big decision on 9-1-1 season 9 and other popular shows

Angela Bassett will return for 911 season 9

Rebecca Lewis
Los Angeles correspondent
2 minutes ago
Good news for 9-1-1 fans, season nine will be hitting TV screens sooner than expected.

Two weeks after ABC confirmed their fall schedule, they have announced that their Thursday night line=up has been moved forward a week.

9-1-1 season nine will now premiere on October 9, 2025 at 8/7c instead of October 16, 2025.

New series 9-1-1: Nashville, a spin-off of the original series, will premiere at 9/8c and Grey's Anatomy will air at 10/9c.

Angela Bassett as Athena Grant-Nash in 911
Angela Bassett as Athena Grant-Nash in 9-1-1

Jennifer Love Hewitt, Angela Bassett and Oliver Stark are all expected to return for the ninth season of 9-1-1, although it will be the first season without Peter Krause, whose character was killed off towards the end of season eight.

The cast returned to production in Los Angeles in mid-July.

Jessica Capshaw and Camilla Luddington attend iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2024 © Getty Images for iHeartRadio
Jessica and Camillanow host a podcast

9-1-1: Nashville will star Chris O'Donnell, LeAnn Rimes and Kimberly Williams-Paisley. It is the first spin-off in the franchise to air on ABC.

Jessica is a familiar face to ABC audiences as she starred as Arizona Robbins in Grey's Anatomy for several years.

MARTIN HENDERSON, SARAH DREW, KELLY MCCREARY, JESSICA CAPSHAW on Grey's Anatomy© Getty
Jessica (R) also starred in Grey's Anatomy

She now hosts the podcast Call It What It Is with her former co-star Camilla Luddington, and she opened up on working with Chris O'Donnell, who also appeared in seasons two and three of the long-running Shonda Rhimes show, as well as with Jessica in The Practice.

"I adore [him] and have known him for a really long time," she gushed, and recalled: "I remember feeling like a baby actress, and I remember feeling like he was not a baby actor. He was accomplished, and I'd seen so many movies he'd done that I love so much."

Chris will be starring as Captain Don Sharpe, while Jessica will play his on-screen wife Blythe, and their son Ryan will be played by Michael Provost.

No other changes have been made to the ABC schedule; High Potential season two will premiere on Tuesday September 16 at 10pm following ballroom dancing competition Dancing with the Stars, which will celebrate its milestone 20th anniversary in 2025.

HIGH POTENTIAL - "Partners" - The FBI joins the investigation into the murder of a controversial tech magnate, forcing Karadec to reunite with his former partner. Meanwhile, Ludo becomes overwhelmed with his increasing childcare duties. KAITLIN OLSON© Getty Images
Kaitlin Olson as Morgan in High Potential

High Potential was a runaway hit for ABC; the series stars Kaitlin Olson in the lead role as Morgan Gillroy, a consultant with the Los Angeles Police Department who uses her high IQ to assist with crime solving.

The Golden Bachelor will return on Wednesday September 24 with a two hour premiere, followed by new episodes of Shark Tank.

ABBOTT ELEMENTARY - "Wishlist" - It's Wishlist Week at Abbott: a chance for teachers to ask the local community for new school supplies. Janine takes to TikTok and with Ava's assistance, her video is a success and goes viral. Feeling confident, Janine and Ava make a video for Barbara behind her back after she declines their help. Later, Janine encourages Gregory to decorate his classroom on an all-new episode of "Abbott Elementary" QUINTA BRUNSON© ABC via Getty Images
Quinta Brunson in Abbot Elementary

Comedies Shifting Gears and Abbott Elementary will join Wednesday nights beginning October 1.

Ryan Seacrest's inaugural season of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune alongside longtime host Vanna White, will air on Friday September 26, followed by new episodes of ABC News’ 20/20 with David Muir and Deborah Roberts.

American Idol, The Bachelor, Celebrity Jeopardy!, The Rookie and Will Trent will debut in 2026, as well as new comedy series Scrubs.

