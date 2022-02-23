Vicky Pattison's sparkling engagement ring is nothing like ex's 'cursed' rock The I'm A Celeb star has been engaged three times

A huge congratulations are in order for Vicky Pattison and her new fiance Ercan Ramadan! The Geordie Shore star, 34, took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that Ercan had popped the question during a holiday in Dubai, and she showed off her new sparkling rock in a series of photos.

Designed by Ian Gallacher, the ring featured one huge emerald cut diamond on a platinum pave band. Vicky shared a closer look at her new jewellery as Ercan slipped it onto her ring finger in the beachside photos, and she sweetly added the caption: "I choose you and I'll choose you over and over without pause, without a doubt, in a heartbeat... It'll always be you. To our forever @ercan_ram…"

This marks Vicky's third engagement – her Geordie Shore co-star Ricci Guarnaccio proposed to in Mexico in 2012, and she was also engaged to John Noble in 2017 but split the following year.

Both of her former rings were very different. Ricci gave Vicky a classic solitaire diamond, while John presented her with a 3.6-carat marquise-cut diamond ring which she later described as "cursed." She told the MailOnline: 'I don't think about him anymore. I don't know that man. He's rang me a couple of times since. Unfortunately we own a house together…

The couple got engaged in Dubai

"He's very keen to get the money out of this house and have his ring back and just wanting to move on with his life. I think the ring is cursed, mate."

Vicky and Ercan met in 2019, and she has made it no secret that she was ready to commit to their relationship. The I'm A Celebrity star even previously told The Sun she would be happy to pop the question to Ercan.

Vicky's engagement ring from John Noble

"I do think I’m getting to that stage that I’m ready to make that commitment to someone – not just anyone ... Ercan,” she said.

"I’m not sending pictures of engagement rings or anything like that, I’m just really content. Yes, marriage would be nice but it’s not going to affect how happy I am.

"I’d have no qualm asking Ercan to marry me but as long as I still got a nice ring out of it."

