Strictly announces 'incredible' new shake-up for 2025

Strictly Come Dancing is set for a "glitter-packed" shake-up in 2025, as the BBC confirms two "incredible" new professional dancers will be joining the iconic line-up this autumn: Alexis Warr and Julian Caillon.

American-born Alexis made waves in 2022 when she became the first female ballroom and Latin dancer to win the hit US show So You Think You Can Dance.

"I've admired Strictly for years, so joining this incredible family is such an honour," she said.

"I can't wait to step into the ballroom, pour my heart into every moment, and share my love of dance with the UK."

© Instagram/BBC Alexis Warr and Julian Caillon will join the 2025 Strictly Come Dancing cast of dancers

Joining her is Australian Julian Caillon, a seasoned professional who's wowed audiences for three seasons on Dancing With The Stars Australia.

He described joining Strictly as a "dream come true," adding: "I've watched it for years, especially cheering on all the amazing dancers I know and work with who've been part of it."

He continued: "I can't wait to get stuck in, have some fun, and be part of something special!"

The duo will take part in weekly group routines, musical performances, themed episodes and the much-loved Blackpool special that the long-running show is renowned for.

What have the show-runners said?

Strictly’s executive producer, Sarah James, said: "We've been big fans of Alexis and Julian for some time, so it's with great excitement that we now welcome them both to the Strictly family.

"They're two incredible dancers with bright futures ahead of them, and we know viewers are going to love getting to know them both."

© BBC/Guy Levy Who will take the Glitterball Trophy this year?

Meanwhile, BBC's head of entertainment Kalpna Patel-Knight added, "Alexis and Julian are the perfect additions to Strictly, and we can't wait for you to see them light up the ballroom this autumn."

He went on to tease: "The new series promises to be bigger, better and even more glitter-packed than ever before."

Who are the professional dancers joining Strictly 2025?

Newcomers Alexis Warr and Julian Caillon will join Strictly favourites Dianne Buswell, Katya Jones, Neil Jones, Amy Dowden and Karen Hauer.

© BBC/Guy Levy The newcomers will join Strictly regular Dianne Buswell, who won last year with Chris McCausland

They will join the roster of brilliant professional dancers such as Nadiya Bychkova, Nikita Kuzmin, Gorka Marquez, Luba Mushtuk and Jowita Przystal.

The new series will also welcome back Johannes Radebe, Aljaz Skorjanec, Kai Widdrington, Nancy Xu, Carlos Gu, Lauren Oakley, Michelle Tsiakkas and Vito Coppola to the dancefloor.

Who else will return?

Beloved show hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly – who have recently been honoured in the King's list of MBEs – are set to return, while the judging panel remains unchanged, with Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and head judge Shirley Ballas all back for another glitter-filled season.

© Guy Levy, BBC Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly will return

Who are the celebrities competing in Strictly this year?

While the professional dancers have now been confirmed, the celebrity lineup for Strictly 2025 remains under wraps – though rumoured lineups continue to circulate.

Among those tipped to take to the dancefloor this year are Queen Camilla's son, food critic Tom Parker Bowles, Geordie Shore's Vicky Pattison, former Love Island winner Dani Dyer.

© Getty Dani Dyer is among the list of rumoured celebs who could take to the dancefloor this year

Also reportedly in talks is CBBC alumna Angellica Bell, Made in Chelsea's Georgia "Toff" Toffolo and Olympic golf-medallist Sir Mo Farah.

With the full cast set to be revealed later this summer, fans are eagerly awaiting confirmation of who'll be in the runnings to lift the Glitterball Trophy this year.

Strictly Come Dancing is set to return to BBC One and iPlayer this autumn.