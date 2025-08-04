Why popular BBC show will weather 'drug use' allegations

On 3 August, the BBC announced that it was launching an investigation into alleged drug use by two Strictly Come Dancing stars, who have not been named, after an article by The Sun reported the alleged usage was widely talked about on the show.

BBC News understands that a law firm has been hired to help carry out the probe.

As reported by The Sun on Sunday, the allegations were outlined in a legal submission made in March by the law firm Russells, acting on behalf of former contestant and Welsh opera singer Wynne Evans.

Upon contacting the BBC, a spokesperson told HELLO!: "We have clear protocols and policies in place for dealing with any serious complaint raised with us. We would always encourage people to speak to us if they have concerns. It would not be appropriate for us to comment further."

They also added: "It is not unusual for the BBC to engage an external individual to provide additional expert resource to help deliver a BBC led investigation. In these cases, they would report into an established BBC team."

Weathering the storm

Discussing the reports on Lorraine on 4 August, ITV's Christine Lampard and Rishi Davda weighed in on whether the scandal could threaten the future of the BBC's flagship show.

Rishi, who is ITV's entertainment reporter, said: "People often ask what would it take for the BBC to take Strictly Come Dancing off air and I don't think we're at that stage yet – despite these scandals."

© BBC Strictly has been on the BBC for over 21 years

He also noted that, in previous years, audiences have tuned in partly because of the so-called Strictly curse.

"These are a little bit more serious," Rishi continued, "and there have been investigations as a result of it, but Strictly is very profitable for the BBC, so it's beneficial for it to be on air."

He concluded: "The BBC would have to have something really bad to occur before they considered pulling the plug altogether."

© Getty Images The BBC has launched an investigation

A beloved British show

HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris added: "Strictly is without a doubt still one of the nation's favourite reality competition shows and has been a staple of our autumn TV schedule for over two decades.

"Over the years, Strictly has weathered various controversies, from rumoured affairs between celebrity contestants and their dance partners, to allegations made against pro dancers, and is still going strong.

"This latest scandal isn't the first and it probably won't be the last, but I have no doubt the show will live on."