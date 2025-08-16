Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Apple TV fans obsessed with 'ridiculously fun' heist film – despite terrible Rotten Tomatoes score
John Krasinski and Natalie Portman lead the film as estranged siblings, but despite terrible critic reviews, Apple TV+ fans are falling in love with the movie

Eiza Gonzalez, John Krasinski and Natalie Portman in Fountain of Youth© Apple TV+
Matthew Moore
Matthew MooreSenior Evening Writer
2 minutes ago
The heist genre is definitely experiencing a renaissance at the moment, and one of the biggest pieces of evidence for this is Apple TV+'s Fountain of Youth.

The film, which stars John Krasinski and Natalie Portman, originally debuted on the platform back in May, in which it picked up a measly 35% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and had some viewers labelling it as the "worst film of the year". However, three months on, it appears that the sentiment has now changed.

WATCH: See the trailer for Fountain of Youth

The film is currently topping the streaming platform's charts and has fans calling it "ridiculously fun". Check out what they had to say.

Viewer reaction

Fans are now loving the heist movie, as one enthused: "Finally saw Fountain of Youth on Apple TV. A fun couple of hours," and a second commented: "Fountain of Youth (Movie). Apple TV+ Great watch... If you were a fan of National Treasure movie franchise, this one's on similar lines. ~2h runtime. Good for a watch on flight as it needs your attention to screen at times."

John Krasinski, Domhnall Gleeson and Natalie Portman in a tomb in Fountain of Youth© Apple TV+
Fans have been find the film "ridiculously fun"

A third penned: "Fountain of Youth is ridiculously fun. It's a classic, globe-trotting adventure flick straight out of the 2000s. Guy Ritchie is on his A-Game and even directs the best car chase in his career. Krasinski kills it!"

A fourth posted: "'Fountain of Youth', another good family flick. Was not expecting them to pull it off. Then again, Guy Ritchie."

Initial reaction

Recent responses are the polar opposite to the film's initial release. Rotten Tomatoes noted: "Despite its glossy production and some impressive set pieces, Fountain of Youth can't overcome a derivative and uninspired story that fails to capture the creativity of the countless action-adventure flicks it cribs from."

Guy Ritchie and John Krasinski making Fountain Of Youth© Apple TV+
Fans initially slammed the film

One reviewer on X said: "Fountain of Youth is one of the worst films of the year! A film that should be a lot better than it is. It certainly looks the part – lavish, expensive, big. But it's a soulless, vapid, and overwrought mess."

What is the film about?

Starring John Krasinski and Natalie Portman as estranged siblings, the film follows them in a high-stakes mission to locate the mythical Fountain of Youth.

John Krasinski in Fountain of Youth© Apple TV+
The adventure film now has its fans

The movie's synopsis reads: "Two estranged siblings join forces to seek the legendary Fountain of Youth. Using historical clues, they embark on an epic quest filled with adventure. If successful, the mythical fountain could grant them immortality."

Joining John and Natalie for the adventure are Stanley Tucci as the mysterious Elder, Star Wars star Domhnall Gleeson as the villainous Owen Carver who also seeks the artefact and Eiza Gonzalez (Alita: Battle Angel) as fellow thief Esme.

