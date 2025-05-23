Guy Ritchie's new movie called 'one of the worst films of the year' after huge streaming hits

Guy Ritchie’s latest film Fountain of Youth has arrived on Apple TV+ to a wave of negative reviews.

The film, which stars John Krasinski and Natalie Portman, debuted with a 36% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

That score dropped just before the film's streaming release on Friday, 23 May. Despite a strong cast and an adventure-driven plot, early reviews have not been kind.

Big names, big budget, poor reception

© Apple TV+ John Krasinski, Natalie Portman, Eiza González and Domhnall Gleeson all star in Fountain Of Youth

In the film, John and Natalie play estranged siblings Luke and Charlotte Purdue. They reunite for a high-stakes mission to locate the mythical Fountain of Youth.

Their journey takes them around the world, piecing together clues left behind by a dying tycoon. Critics agree that while the film has scale and ambition, it falls short on story and execution.

Compared to Indiana Jones but lacking the charm

© Apple TV+ Guy Ritchie and John Krasinski making Fountain Of Youth

The plot draws clear inspiration from the Indiana Jones franchise.

But reviewers say the excitement and emotional stakes don’t measure up.

The Hollywood Reporter wrote: "It's all as predictable as you'd expect, with the screenplay by James Vanderbilt failing to provide the wit necessary to make the film stand out in any way."

Entertainment Weekly agreed: "The characterisations are flat, the would-be quippy dialogue rarely elicits laughs, and the action sequences seldom rise above the level of satisfactory."

Social media backlash

© Apple TV+ Natalie Portman and John Krasinski in Fountain of Youth

On X, Awais from Filmhounds didn’t hold back: "Fountain of Youth is one of the worst films of the year!"

He added: "A film that should be a lot better than it is. it certainly looks the part - lavish, expensive, big. But it's a soulless, vapid, and overwrought mess."

Next Big Picture commented: "Worse than not being great, it never sinks to enough depths to become a terrible trainwreck, either."

"The average set pieces, mildly effective humour, and decent chemistry between the actors just make the experience all the more laborious to endure."

One outlet offers a more balanced view

© Apple TV+ Fountain of Youth hasn't been very well received

Collider gave the film a 6/10 and offered a slightly more forgiving take. They wrote: "The thing is, Fountain of Youth could have easily been just another bad movie made for streaming, and the fact that it isn't is an accomplishment in of itself."

"It's a perfectly watchable movie designed to keep you entertained for two hours on a rainy Sunday afternoon." That’s not glowing praise, but it’s more generous than most other reviews.

What went wrong?

© Apple TV+ John Krasinski in Fountain of Youth

This reaction is a notable shift for Guy, 55, who recently enjoyed streaming success with The Gentlemen and MobLand. Both titles performed well with audiences and critics, building momentum for his move into major streaming partnerships.

Given the cast and Apple TV+ investment, expectations for Fountain of Youth were high. The response so far suggests that not every high-profile streaming project can hit the mark.

My take on the reviews

© Apple TV+ Eiza González in Fountain of Youth

As someone who covers the intersection of streaming and cinema, this backlash highlights a growing challenge. Streaming platforms are pouring resources into big-budget originals, often driven by famous names and recognisable genres.

But that formula doesn’t guarantee quality. This film appears to have been designed to fit the algorithm rather than challenge audiences creatively.

It also reflects a broader trend of “safe” storytelling in the streaming space — technically polished, but emotionally empty. Critics are increasingly sensitive to this, and audiences are catching on too.

What’s next for Ritchie?

© Getty Images Guy Ritchie at the MobLand premiere

Guy is unlikely to be too shaken by the criticism. He has multiple projects in the pipeline and a reputation for bouncing back.

But Fountain of Youth is a reminder that even proven directors can miss the mark. As for viewers, this might be one to save for background noise on a lazy weekend — rather than a must-watch Friday night premiere.

Fountain of Youth is now available to stream on Apple TV+.