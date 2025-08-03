Fans 'obsessed' with 2-part premiere of historical drama hailed as 'truly groundbreaking'

Fans can't stop raving about Chief of War, the new Apple TV+ historical drama starring Jason Momoa that has been hailed by viewers as "truly groundbreaking".

The nine-part series takes place at the turn of the 18th century and follows the "epic and unprecedented telling of the unification and colonisation of Hawai'i".

As someone who's had their eye on this series for a while, I'm so glad it's had the excellent reception it deserves. Jason Momoa always brings such quiet power to starring roles, and it's brilliant to see him spotlight a vital chapter of history that's so rarely explored on screen

What are fans saying about the series?

Taking to social media, viewers hailed the show as "amazing", with some even remarking that they're rewatching the first two episodes before the next ones are dropped on Apple TV+.

One person wrote: "I'm honestly still processing, but as a Native Hawaiian who has never seen an authentic story told on a big platform like Apple TV before, this is truly groundbreaking."

© Apple TV+ Luciane Buchanan and Jason Momoa in Chief of War

Meanwhile, a second person said: "Cinematography, significance of cultural markings, prophecy, Ōlelo Hawai'i, sacrifices people make for family – seeing brown Pasefika faces. Only two episodes in and I'm already obsessed with Chief of War!!!"

A third viewer penned: "Can't remember the last time I watched a show with episodes airing weekly that I genuinely enjoyed and looked forward to watching instead of the norm of bingeing a show in one sitting. Thank you Chief of War."

What is Chief of War about?

Created by Jason Moma and Thomas Pa'a Sibbett, the Hawai'i-set series centres around ferocious warrior Ka'iana (Jason), as he tries to unite four warring kingdoms before Western colonisation in the late 18th century.

© Apple TV+ Jason Momoa stars opposite Temuera Morrison

Jason Momoa directs the show's final episode, while legendary composer Hans Zimmer – a Grammy and Academy Award winner – co-wrote the theme and co-produced the score for all nine episodes alongside James Everingham.

Who stars in Chief of War?

Jason Momoa, known for his roles in Aquaman, Dune and Games of Thrones, leads the series as warrior Ka'iana.

© Apple TV+ Brandon Finn stars as Prince Kūpule

He's joined by a cast primarily made up of Polynesian actors, including The Night Agent star Luciane Buchanan, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom actor Temuera Morrison and Avatar: The Way of Water's Cliff Curtis.

Other cast members include Kaina Makua, Moses Goods, Siua Ikale'o, Brandon Finn, James Udom, Mainei Kinimaka, Te Kohe Tuhaka and Benjamin Hoetjes.

© Apple TV+ Fans can't stop watching the epic drama

How to watch Chief of War

The first two episodes of Chief of War are available to stream on Apple TV+ now. New episodes will be released weekly until September 19.