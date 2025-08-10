Exclusive: The Buccaneers set for exciting 'shake up' after 'incredible' season 2 finale

After an explosive season two finale (no spoilers here), fans of Apple TV+'s The Buccaneers will be wondering if a third season is on the cards.

HELLO! caught up with the season two hair and makeup designer, Jenny Rhodes-McLean, who can't confirm a third season but is excited to see if the show will evolve further.

© Jenny Rhodes-McLean Jenny worked on The Buccaneers season two

"I know that everyone is hoping for another season," the beauty industry veteran tells us in an exclusive interview as the season wrapped on 6 August.

© Apple TV+ The Buccaneers season two wrapped on 6 August

"What was incredible with the season finale is that there are so many places for these characters to go, and I think that there's such an opportunity for all the girls to come back together and find a way back together."

A major cast update

Jenny highlights that the future of the show may well depend on a certain new cast member.

© Apple TV+ Christina Hendricks and Kristine Froseth starred in season two

"There's been an exciting announcement of a new lead male cast member, which I think is really going to shake things up and it's gonna be really interesting and fun," Jenny adds.

"I'm sure he's going to be gorgeous, whoever they cast. There's so much to look forward to and so many places they could go with it."

Working on The Buccaneers

To Jenny, who has previously worked in the hair and makeup team for Bridgerton and The Great, The Buccaneers brings something different to the landscape of period dramas.

© Apple Jenny on the set of The Buccaneers working her magic

Set in the Gilded Age of the 1870s, the show centres around five wealthy American women as they navigate London high society.

© Apple Jenny designed the hair and makeup on season two of the show

"The Buccaneers is so fun because it feels so fresh and different," Jenny tells us. "I love that it's so female-centric and not afraid to get dark and political. I think that sometimes we need to feel that through these shows. When you know things are going on in the world, I think it's important to kind of sometimes see this kind of undertone and how we don't want to go backwards."

Bringing Nan to life

With these complex characters, played by a star-studded cast which features Leighton Meester, Christina Hendricks, and Kristine Froseth, comes the opportunity to create incredible hair and makeup looks – but it comes with its challenges.

© Apple TV+ Leighton Meester stars as Nan

"One of the hardest things with Nan [played by Leighton Meester] this season is that she didn't want to ever wear a tiara," Jenny reveals.

© Apple TV+ Leighton Meester plays a duchess

"She's very anti-patriarchy…but for her to look like she was the duchess can be hard when you have all these stunning women with all these exquisite hairstyles, and she needs to kind of stand out."

© Apple TV+ The Buccaneers has a female-centric cast

Jenny adds of Leighton Meester's portrayal of the American heiress from the new money St. George family: "We wanted Nan to feel a bit kind of an anarchist, to feel a bit punky. She was definitely going against the grain constantly, so there was also this nod to her doing things her way."

Jenny Rhodes-McLean is an Emmy-winning hair and makeup designer with over two decades of experience in high-end television and film, most recently serving as the hair and makeup designer on Apple TV+’s The Buccaneers Season 2. She can be found on Instagram www.instagram.com/jennyrhodesmclean.