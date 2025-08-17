'2025's best period drama' that fans can't get enough of is streaming on Channel 4

Trespasses is Channel 4’s new four-part period drama adapted from Louise Kennedy’s 2022 novel. It is set in 1975 in Northern Ireland during the Troubles.

The upcoming period drama will star the legendary X-Files and Sex Education actor, Gillian Anderson.

What's Trespasses all about?

Channel 4’s synopsis reads: "1975, in a town outside Belfast. Whilst working one night behind the bar of her family pub, serving a mixed crowd including the locally stationed soldiers, Catholic schoolteacher Cushla meets Michael, an older Protestant married man, who often defends IRA suspects and is friends with cultured Bohemians who enrage and intrigue Cushla."

The synopsis continues: "Worlds apart, Cushla knows a relationship like this spells all kinds of trouble, but they are irresistibly drawn to one another. In a place where loose lips cost lives and danger lurks in the shadows, amidst the fear and paranoia, this illicit affair between Cushla and Michael ignites and burns bright…"

Gillian Anderson, 57, who plays Gina, leads the cast. She appears alongside Lola Petticrew, 29, as Cushla, Tom Cullen, 40, as Michael, Martin McCann, 42, as Eamonn and Gerard McCarthy, 44, as Jim.

From page to screen

© Peter Marley / Channel 4 Gina Lavery (Gillian Anderson) in Trespasses

The series adapts Louise Kennedy’s acclaimed debut. The novel was shortlisted for the Women’s Prize for Fiction in 2023. Readers have praised the book for its emotional pull. One described it as "moving".

Another reviewer said: "Trespasses by Louise Kennedy is an exceptionally well-written, intense novel."

Red magazine has already listed the TV adaptation among the "best" new period dramas. Fans of the book are keen to see how the story translates to the screen.

Trespasses runs for four episodes. It is produced by Wildgaze Films and adapted by Ailbhe Keogan, while Dawn Shadforth directs. Executive producers include Amanda Posey, Finnola Dwyer, Louise, and star Gillian Anderson.

© John Salangsang/Golden Globes 20 Actress Gillian Anderson plays Gina

Filming wrapped in Belfast in December 2024. Gillian confirmed the wrap on X: "Wrapped on Trespasses! Walking away with a wee wrap gift".

Channel 4 released first-look images earlier this year. Locations included Finaghy, Ballymena and Holywood, County Down.

When and where to watch

Channel 4 says Trespasses will air and stream in 2025. An exact date has not been announced yet.

It will be available live on Channel 4 and to stream on Channel 4's free service. The four episodes will drop across the run.

Why fans can’t wait

© Stefan Hill / Channel 4 Michael Agnew (Tom Cullen) and Cushla Lavery (Lola Petticrew) in Trespasses

The set-up is clear and compelling. A Catholic teacher and a Protestant barrister fall in love at the height of the Troubles. The cast is strong, with Gillian bringing screen presence.

The book’s reputation adds momentum. The Women’s Prize recognition and reader responses suggest a faithful and affecting adaptation. Expect a focus on community lines, risk, and secrecy. The love story unfolds against the backdrop of daily tensions and social divisions.

The tone is set to be intimate and tense, and the narrative stays close to Cushla and Michael. If you love grounded historical drama, you must add Trespasses to your list.

Channel 4 has billed it as one to watch in 2025. We will update when the date drops.