British actor who starred alongside Vicky McClure and Stephen Graham looks unrecognisable from his famous childhood role

Fans were blown away during the week when former This Is England star Thomas Turgoose shared a picture of himself at the Oasis reunion tour alongside singer Tom Grennan.

Thomas exploded onto the national scene in This Is England where he played Shaun Fields, a young teenager who ended up earning the respect of a gang of skinheads after he stood up to them. Over the course of the series, he went from attending far-right rallies to starting a photography course and finding love.

The character was known for his scruffy attire and shaved head, but nowadays, Thomas couldn't be further from that, with the 33-year-old kitted out in Oasis merch, including a swanky tracksuit jacket.

"They've done it again," he enthused in his caption. "And honestly that won't be the last time. Spending me life savings on oasis tickets and I don't give a [expletive] about it."

Thomas was seen at the Oasis gig

Fans loved the photo, as one joked: "This is England '25," and a second wrote: "Worth every penny mate. Absolutely incredible gig, electric!" and a third posted: "It was totally the best night of my life!! Total goosebumps every song was amazing! I need to go again!!"

Closeness with co-stars

Thomas was just 13 when he landed his breakout role, which saw him act alongside major stars like Vicky McClure and Stephen Graham.

The star became incredibly close to Stephen, who even offered to adopt the youngster after his mother died from cancer, forcing him to move in with his estranged father.

© ITV/Shutterstock Thomas rose to fame as Shaun Fields

Thomas told the Private Parts podcast: "My mum passed away from lung cancer after I finished filming This Is England. She never got to see the finished film.

"[Creator] Shane Meadows dedicated the film to my mum. Stephen Graham promised my mum he'd look out for me. Everyone involved in This is England are family to me. When my mum died I moved in with my dad and I didn't know him, so Shane Meadows and Stephen Graham were going to adopt me if things didn't work out with my dad."