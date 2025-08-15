Amanda Owen shocked by reaction to 'unimaginable chaos' at Yorkshire home with 9 kids and ex-husband

Fans of Our Farm Next Door are in for a treat as it was confirmed on Friday that the show had been renewed for a third and fourth series.

Speaking of the exciting news, star Amanda Owen commented: "I am beyond delighted that we have been given the opportunity to showcase this unique and beautiful part of our British countryside, and for people to join us on our exciting journey through the restoration of our farm next door.

"We're grateful for Channel 4's support and the effort and utter dedication of the film crew who have had to work in challenging weather conditions, coupled with the unimaginable chaos of both children and animals. This is a programme that I am seriously proud of."

The series will continue to focus on the renovations at Anty John's, a cottage on Ravenseat Farm where Amanda works with her nine children and ex-husband, Clive Owen.

WATCH: Clive and Amanda Owen film inside mammoth home project

While previous series have focused on exterior and interior renovations, the latest seasons will follow the family as they attempt to make the home habitable with plumbing and running water.

Jayne Stanger, commissioning editor for Channel 4, said: "Following the Owen family's incredible work to renovate Anty John’s has been such a joy and I’m over the moon we're able to continue the journey with two more series for More4.

© Instagram Fans will see more of the renovations

"I can't wait to see how the amazing transformation of the farmhouse continues as well as enjoying the magnificent Yorkshire scenery we're treated to in every episode."

Incredible career

Amanda rose to fame thanks to her series, Our Yorkshire Farm, which charted how she and her family navigated their lives on her stunning Yorkshire farm.

However, the 50-year-old also has another career as a talented author. While many of her books have focused on farm life, earlier this year, Amanda confirmed that she would be making her debut as a children's author.

© Instagram Amanda will soon be a published children'a author

The star is set to release seven new titles, including picture books, middle-grade non-fiction and fiction. Her first book, Christmas Tales From The Farm, is a collection of short stories for children aged eight to 12 inspired by life on the farm and is expected to be released on 11 September this year.

The collection of short stories, which will be illustrated by Becca Hall, will follow countryside characters including a runaway reindeer, special chickens and a clever sheepdog.