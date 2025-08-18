16 iconic sitcom stars who were almost played by someone else

While Jane Krakowski ultimately played the role of Jenna Maroney in Tina Fey’s sitcom 30 Rock, fellow SNL alum Rachel Dratch was originally cast – and even played the role in the show’s original pilot episode. Speaking to the New York Post, Rachel said: “When I was let go, I didn’t think it was a big deal…pilots are recast all the time”. Despite this, she went on to play various roles on the show over its seven-season run.