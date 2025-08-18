16 iconic sitcom stars who were almost played by someone else

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
16 sitcom leads who could have been so different
Actress Jennifer Aniston star as Rachel Green of NBC's comedy series "Friends."© Getty Images
Romy Journee
Romy Journee
2 minutes ago
It’s hard to imagine anyone but Steve Carell as Michael Scott or Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, but many of TV’s most iconic sitcom leads were almost played by someone else. From surprising auditions to near-misses and last-minute switches, here are some of the casting choices that could’ve changed the course of television comedy…

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Bob Odenkirk accepts the Best Actor in a Drama Series award for "Better Call Saul" onstage during the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)© Getty Images for Critics Choice

Bob Odenkirk as Michael Scott in The Office (2005)

The Better Call Saul (2015) star made it to the final two, alongside Steve Carell, in the running to play Michael Scott in The Office. Executive producer Ben Silverman told Esquire, “We still had Bob as somebody we were in love with as a comedic performer. But Steve…had such a Midwestern-accessible, lovable comedic energy. He had that thing.”

PARKS AND RECREATION -- "Leslie vs. April" Episode 507 -- Pictured: Nick Offerman as Ron Swanson -- (Photo by: Colleen Hayes/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)© NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

Nick Offerman as Michael Scott in The Office (2005)

Before he graced our screens as Ron Swanson in Parks and Recreation (2009), Nick Offerman also auditioned for the role of Michael Scott. Though he didn’t land the part, Nick’s audition left an impression on casting directors, helping to cement his place in NBC’s comedy world just a few years later.

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 29: Actor Steve Buscemi attends the 2014 AOL Digital Content NewFronts at the Duggal Greenhouse on April 29, 2014 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Pont/FilmMagic)© FilmMagic

Steve Buscemi as George Steinbrenner in Seinfeld (1989)

Before he garnered critical acclaim for his movie roles, like 1996’s Fargo, Steve Buscemi auditioned for the role of George Costanza in Seinfeld early in his career. Although he didn’t land the part, his offbeat energy made him a memorable contender during the show’s early casting process.

Vince Vaughn in Bad Monkey© Apple TV+

Vince Vaughn as Joey Tribbiani in Friends (1994)

Now an established leading man of comedy, Vince Vaughn initially auditioned for the role of Joey in Friends, a part now synonymous with Matt LeBlanc. Speaking to The Huffington Post, casting director Ellie Kanner remembered Vince as “handsome and tall” and a “good actor”, but that Matt ended up being a better fit.

STUDIO CITY, CA - AUGUST 01: Matt LeBlanc attends the 2017 Summer TCA Tour - CBS Television Studios' Summer Soiree at CBS Studios - Radford on August 1, 2017 in Studio City, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Matt LeBlanc as Phil Dunphy in Modern Family (2009)

Five years after Friends ended, Matt LeBlanc was offered the role of Phil in Modern Family but turned it down, telling USA Today: “I remember reading it thinking, this is a really good script, (but) I’m not the guy for this”. The role later went to Ty Burrell, who won two Emmy awards for his portrayal of the character.

BROOKLYN NINE-NINE -- Season: 1 -- Pictured: Stephanie Beatriz -- (Photo by: Mary Ellen Matthews/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)© NBCU Photo Bank/NBC Universal via Getty

Stephanie Beatriz as Amy Santiago in Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013)

While she ultimately charmed audiences as deadpan detective Rosa Diaz, Stephanie Beatriz originally auditioned for the role of Amy, which later went to Melissa Fumero. Recognising her unique energy, casting director Allison Jones then suggested she try reading for Rosa Diaz, known then as “Megan”.

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 29: Actress Tea Leoni attends the 12th Annual UNICEF Snowflake Ball at Cipriani Wall Street on November 29, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/WireImage)© Noam Galai

Téa Leoni as Rachel Green in Friends (1994)

While it’s hard to imagine anyone else but Jennifer Aniston playing Rachel in Friends, Téa Leoni was actually the producers’ first choice for the role. Téa ultimately turned it down to star in another sitcom, The Naked Truth (1995), which ran for three seasons.

DEAUVILLE, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 07: Jon Favreau arrives at the 'Chef' Premiere during the 40th Deauville American Film Festival on September 7, 2014 in Deauville, France. (Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Jon Favreau as Chandler Bing in Friends (1994)

Before Matthew Perry auditioned for the role, Jon Favreau was seriously considered for the role of Chandler in Friends. However, Jon reportedly passed on the role to explore other opportunities, including writing and acting in the comedy film Swingers (1996) alongside fellow Friends auditionee Vince Vaughn. Jon also guest-starred in season 3 of Friends as Pete Becker, a romantic interest of Monica.

SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 26: Actor John Barrowman attends Warner Bros. Television & DC Entertainment world premiere presentation during Comic-Con International 2014 at San Diego Convention Center on July 26, 2014 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)© Getty Images

John Barrowman as Will Truman in Will & Grace (1998)

Prior to his role as Captain Jack Harkness in Torchwood (2006) and Doctor Who, John Barrowman auditioned for Eric McCormack’s role in Will & Grace. The show’s creators reportedly felt John was “too straight” to play the role of Will, a gay man, despite John himself being openly gay.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 27: Craig T. Nelson arrives at the NBCUniversal's "2013 Summer TCA Tour" at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 27, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Valerie Macon/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Craig T. Nelson as Jay Pritchett in Modern Family (2009)

Best known for his role as Hayden Fox in the sitcom Coach (1989), Craig T. Nelson was a frontrunner for the role of family patriarch Jay in Modern Family, which went to Ed O’Neill. In the book Modern Family: The Untold Oral History of One of Television’s Groundbreaking Sitcoms (2020), author Marc Freeman reportedly revealed that Craig “wanted star money, and it wasn’t a star show”.

UNIVERSAL CITY, CA - MAY 28: Actor Ed O'Neill attends the grand opening of The Jon Lovitz Comedy Club at Jon Lovitz Comedy Club on May 28, 2009 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)© FilmMagic

Ed O’Neill as Sam Malone in Cheers (1982)

While Ed O’Neill became an ‘80s sitcom icon for his role in Married… with Children (1987), he initially auditioned for Ted Danson’s role in Cheers. Though he didn’t get the part, he became an established face in television comedy through both Married… and later Modern Family (2009).

Mike O'Malley (Photo by Rob Latour/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images)© Penske Media via Getty Images

Mike O’Malley as Ron Swanson in Parks and Recreation (2009)

Sitcom star Mike O’Malley, known for Yes, Dear (2000), read for the role of Ron Swanson in Parks and Recreation, which later went to Nick Offerman. Mike later guest-starred in season 4 of Parks and Rec as Bill Butler, proprietor of BBB Auto Rental.

18 February 2023, Berlin: Actor Jesse Eisenberg, photographed at the photocall for the film "Manodrome." The film opens in competition at the International Film Festival. Photo: Soeren Stache/dpa (Photo by Soeren Stache/picture alliance via Getty Images)© Picture Alliance,Getty

Jesse Eisenberg as Sam Weir in Freaks and Geeks (1999)

Now a screen staple, Jesse Eisenberg originally auditioned for the role of Sam Weir in Freaks and Geeks, played by John Francis Daley, at the beginning of his career. Jesse read for the part of Sam four times before ultimately being passed over for John, but made his TV debut in the teen comedy series Get Real (1999) the same year alongside Anne Hathaway.

Rainn Wilson attends "Jerry & Marge Go Large" premiere during the 2022 Tribeca Festival at BMCC Tribeca PAC on June 15, 2022 in New York City© Getty

Rainn Wilson as Gob Bluth in Arrested Development (2003)

Prior to landing the role of Dwight Schrute in The Office (2005), Rainn Wilson auditioned to play Gob Bluth in Arrested Development, a role which later went to Will Arnett. During an interview on the SmartLess podcast, Arrested Development writer/producer/creator Mitch Hurwitz said he told Will, “You’re going to get this” before his audition – before noticing there were two more actors waiting, one of which was Rainn!

Jennifer Love Hewitt at Fox's '9-1-1' Presentation, during PaleyFest, 17 Mar 2019, Los Angeles© Getty

Jennifer Love Hewitt as Robin Scherbatsky in How I Met Your Mother (2005)

Before Cobie Smulders was cast, Jennifer Love Hewitt was considered for the role of Robin Scherbatsky in How I Met Your Mother. The show’s creators, Craig Thomas and Carter Bays, revealed that Jennifer turned down Robin to play the lead role in Ghost Whisperer (2005) the same year.

US actress Rachel Dratch attends the world premiere of "Wine Country" at the Russian Tea Room in New York City on May 8, 2019. (Photo by Steven FERDMAN / AFP) (Photo by STEVEN FERDMAN/AFP via Getty Images)© AFP via Getty Images

Rachel Dratch as Jenna Maroney in 30 Rock (2006)

While Jane Krakowski ultimately played the role of Jenna Maroney in Tina Fey’s sitcom 30 Rock, fellow SNL alum Rachel Dratch was originally cast – and even played the role in the show’s original pilot episode. Speaking to the New York Post, Rachel said: “When I was let go, I didn’t think it was a big deal…pilots are recast all the time”. Despite this, she went on to play various roles on the show over its seven-season run. 

