16 iconic sitcom stars who were almost played by someone else

It’s hard to imagine anyone but Steve Carell as Michael Scott or Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, but many of TV’s most iconic sitcom leads were almost played by someone else. From surprising auditions to near-misses and last-minute switches, here are some of the casting choices that could’ve changed the course of television comedy…
Bob Odenkirk as Michael Scott in The Office (2005)
The Better Call Saul (2015) star made it to the final two, alongside Steve Carell, in the running to play Michael Scott in The Office. Executive producer Ben Silverman told Esquire, “We still had Bob as somebody we were in love with as a comedic performer. But Steve…had such a Midwestern-accessible, lovable comedic energy. He had that thing.”
Nick Offerman as Michael Scott in The Office (2005)
Before he graced our screens as Ron Swanson in Parks and Recreation (2009), Nick Offerman also auditioned for the role of Michael Scott. Though he didn’t land the part, Nick’s audition left an impression on casting directors, helping to cement his place in NBC’s comedy world just a few years later.
Steve Buscemi as George Steinbrenner in Seinfeld (1989)
Before he garnered critical acclaim for his movie roles, like 1996’s Fargo, Steve Buscemi auditioned for the role of George Costanza in Seinfeld early in his career. Although he didn’t land the part, his offbeat energy made him a memorable contender during the show’s early casting process.
You may also like
Vince Vaughn as Joey Tribbiani in Friends (1994)
Now an established leading man of comedy, Vince Vaughn initially auditioned for the role of Joey in Friends, a part now synonymous with Matt LeBlanc. Speaking to The Huffington Post, casting director Ellie Kanner remembered Vince as “handsome and tall” and a “good actor”, but that Matt ended up being a better fit.
Matt LeBlanc as Phil Dunphy in Modern Family (2009)
Five years after Friends ended, Matt LeBlanc was offered the role of Phil in Modern Family but turned it down, telling USA Today: “I remember reading it thinking, this is a really good script, (but) I’m not the guy for this”. The role later went to Ty Burrell, who won two Emmy awards for his portrayal of the character.
Stephanie Beatriz as Amy Santiago in Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013)
While she ultimately charmed audiences as deadpan detective Rosa Diaz, Stephanie Beatriz originally auditioned for the role of Amy, which later went to Melissa Fumero. Recognising her unique energy, casting director Allison Jones then suggested she try reading for Rosa Diaz, known then as “Megan”.
Téa Leoni as Rachel Green in Friends (1994)
While it’s hard to imagine anyone else but Jennifer Aniston playing Rachel in Friends, Téa Leoni was actually the producers’ first choice for the role. Téa ultimately turned it down to star in another sitcom, The Naked Truth (1995), which ran for three seasons.
Jon Favreau as Chandler Bing in Friends (1994)
Before Matthew Perry auditioned for the role, Jon Favreau was seriously considered for the role of Chandler in Friends. However, Jon reportedly passed on the role to explore other opportunities, including writing and acting in the comedy film Swingers (1996) alongside fellow Friends auditionee Vince Vaughn. Jon also guest-starred in season 3 of Friends as Pete Becker, a romantic interest of Monica.
John Barrowman as Will Truman in Will & Grace (1998)
Prior to his role as Captain Jack Harkness in Torchwood (2006) and Doctor Who, John Barrowman auditioned for Eric McCormack’s role in Will & Grace. The show’s creators reportedly felt John was “too straight” to play the role of Will, a gay man, despite John himself being openly gay.
Craig T. Nelson as Jay Pritchett in Modern Family (2009)
Best known for his role as Hayden Fox in the sitcom Coach (1989), Craig T. Nelson was a frontrunner for the role of family patriarch Jay in Modern Family, which went to Ed O’Neill. In the book Modern Family: The Untold Oral History of One of Television’s Groundbreaking Sitcoms (2020), author Marc Freeman reportedly revealed that Craig “wanted star money, and it wasn’t a star show”.
Ed O’Neill as Sam Malone in Cheers (1982)
While Ed O’Neill became an ‘80s sitcom icon for his role in Married… with Children (1987), he initially auditioned for Ted Danson’s role in Cheers. Though he didn’t get the part, he became an established face in television comedy through both Married… and later Modern Family (2009).
Mike O’Malley as Ron Swanson in Parks and Recreation (2009)
Sitcom star Mike O’Malley, known for Yes, Dear (2000), read for the role of Ron Swanson in Parks and Recreation, which later went to Nick Offerman. Mike later guest-starred in season 4 of Parks and Rec as Bill Butler, proprietor of BBB Auto Rental.
Jesse Eisenberg as Sam Weir in Freaks and Geeks (1999)
Now a screen staple, Jesse Eisenberg originally auditioned for the role of Sam Weir in Freaks and Geeks, played by John Francis Daley, at the beginning of his career. Jesse read for the part of Sam four times before ultimately being passed over for John, but made his TV debut in the teen comedy series Get Real (1999) the same year alongside Anne Hathaway.
Rainn Wilson as Gob Bluth in Arrested Development (2003)
Prior to landing the role of Dwight Schrute in The Office (2005), Rainn Wilson auditioned to play Gob Bluth in Arrested Development, a role which later went to Will Arnett. During an interview on the SmartLess podcast, Arrested Development writer/producer/creator Mitch Hurwitz said he told Will, “You’re going to get this” before his audition – before noticing there were two more actors waiting, one of which was Rainn!
Jennifer Love Hewitt as Robin Scherbatsky in How I Met Your Mother (2005)
Before Cobie Smulders was cast, Jennifer Love Hewitt was considered for the role of Robin Scherbatsky in How I Met Your Mother. The show’s creators, Craig Thomas and Carter Bays, revealed that Jennifer turned down Robin to play the lead role in Ghost Whisperer (2005) the same year.
Rachel Dratch as Jenna Maroney in 30 Rock (2006)
While Jane Krakowski ultimately played the role of Jenna Maroney in Tina Fey’s sitcom 30 Rock, fellow SNL alum Rachel Dratch was originally cast – and even played the role in the show’s original pilot episode. Speaking to the New York Post, Rachel said: “When I was let go, I didn’t think it was a big deal…pilots are recast all the time”. Despite this, she went on to play various roles on the show over its seven-season run.