Bob Odenkirk's 'chaotic' new movie Nobody 2 has a shocking Rotten Tomatoes score and surprising reviews

In a move that surprised no-one, the surprise 2021 hit Nobody has received a sequel – cleverly titled Nobody 2.

Starring Bob Odenkirk as the mild-mannered Hutch Mansell who returns to his former life of an assassin, Nobody 2 sees Hutch take his family on a much-needed vacation until he finds himself caught in the "crosshairs of a corrupt theme-park operator, a shady sheriff, and a bloodthirsty crime boss".

Connie Nielsen, RZA, Colin Salmon, Gage Munroe, Paisley Cadorath and Christopher Lloyd have all reprised their roles, while Sharon Stone has joined the cast.

Released on August 15, Nobody 2 has been a hit with critics, sitting at 82% on Rotten Tomatoes.

WATCH: Trailer for Nobody 2

"The joy of watching Odenkirk create chaos has not abated, and although there’s somewhat less in the way of surprise this time around about his capacities to hold his own physically, it’s still a lot of fun to experience," wrote Paste magazine about the film while the Boston Globe added: "Thankfully, this sequel isn’t as lazy as the folks who came up with its title.

"Derek Kolstad and his co-writer, Aaron Rabin, create a smart plotline for Hutch that mixes ultraviolence with genuine emotion."

"At least Nobody 2, directed with high-powered chintzy glee by Timo Tjahjanto, is honest enough to let us know that the movie is giggling right along with us," critiqued Variety, and Collider shared that "while the familiarity is felt throughout, it's hard not to cheer, chuckle, and cringe at all the chaotic mayhem that unfolds in Nobody 2".

Nobody was released in 2021 and grossed a worldwide total of $57.5 million, against a production budget of $16 million.

Bob Odenkirk (C) walks alongside Connie Nielsen in a still from Nobody 2

It topped the box office on opening weekend, bringing in $6.7 million on opening weekend, almost two million more than the projected $5 million.

A wish-fulfilment romp Nobody sits on Rotten Tomatoes with a score of 84%.

Nobody 2 is released on August 15

Better Call Saul star Bob was instrumental in getting the film made, coming on board in early 2018 and training with stuntmen for two year.

Emmy winner Bob began his career writing for Saturday Night Live, and he won two Emmys for his writing work on SNL and later The Ben Stiller Show.

Bob Odenkirk returns as Hutch in Nobody 2

He gained fame for playing Saul Goodman/Jimmy McGill on Breaking Bad (2009–2013) and its spin-off Better Call Saul (2015–2022), the latter of which he received six Emmy acting nominations.

He also appeared in The Bear and 2019's Little Women, and in 2025 was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Play with his Broadway debut in Glengarry Glen Ross.