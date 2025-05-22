The cast of Cheers now: from Ted Danson to George Wendt and Kirstie Alley

Over three decades after its record-breaking series finale aired, Cheers still remains one of the most beloved sitcoms in TV history.

Through its 11-season run, the show became well known for its simple and warm setting, the titular bar in Boston, its sight gags and, most of all, its utterly memorable cast.

As members of the show's beloved group of stars grieve one of their own, take a look at what the cast of Cheers is doing now, over 30 years after it went off the air…

© Getty Images Ted Danson aka Sam Malone Ted Danson's career grew exponentially during and since Cheers. Now 77, the actor is best known for roles in films like Three Men and a Baby (1987) and Saving Private Ryan (1998), plus other hit TV series like Damages, The Good Place (both of which earned him Emmy nods), Becker and Fargo. In 1993, Ted and his wife during the show's run, Cassandra Coates, divorced due to a years-long affair with Whoopi Goldberg. In 1995, he tied the knot with actress Mary Steenburgen, becoming a step-dad to her two children. They remain together to this day.

© Getty Images Shelley Long aka Diane Chambers Despite only staying with the show for five seasons, Shelley Long, now 75, became one of the series' figureheads and one of the earliest proponents of the "will they, won't they" sitcom trope. She had several other prominent film and TV roles, although her most memorable remains her recurring role as DeDe Pritchett in Modern Family. By the time Cheers began airing, Shelley was married to securities broker Bruce Tyson. The couple remained together until 2004 when they got divorced, but welcomed a daughter named Juliana while together.

© Getty Images Rhea Perlman aka Carla Tortelli Rhea Perlman, now 77, parlayed her success on the show into a thriving film career that continues to this day. Her biggest hits include There Goes the Neighborhood (1992), Matilda (1996), Sunset Park (1996) and, most recently, the 2023 smash hit Barbie. Married to Danny DeVito during the show's run, the couple have welcomed three children and two grandchildren together. They separated in 2012 but reconciled in 2013, only to separate once again in 2017. The pair remain close friends however, and have declared they have no intention of getting a divorce.

© Getty Images John Ratzenberger aka Cliff Clavin John Ratzenberger, now 78, had a curious pivot after Cheers – voice acting. His voice acting credits include central characters in animated juggernauts like the Toy Story franchise, the Monsters, Inc. franchise, the Incredibles franchise, the Cars franchise and the Inside Out franchise. Including voice acting, he is now the third highest-grossing actor of all time. In 2004, John and his wife during the show's run, Georgia Stiny, divorced after 20 years together. They welcomed two children during their marriage. In 2012, he tied the knot with Julie Blichfeldt.

© Getty Images Kelsey Grammer aka Frasier Crane Kelsey Grammer, now 70, took Frasier Crane to the bank with his very own spin-off, the equally successful Frasier, which ran from 1993-2004. The show returned for a sequel in 2023 which ran for two seasons. He now also has a celebrated career on Broadway (winning a Tony as a producer on The Color Purple) and is known for his turn as Beast in the X-Men franchise. The actor has been married four times during his lifetime, most notably to Camille Grammer from 1997-2011, and has been married since 2011 to Kayte Walsh, who is 25 years his junior. He has seven children (including actresses Spencer and Greer Grammer) and one grandchild.

© Getty Images Woody Harrelson aka Woody Boyd Woody Harrelson, now 63, is one of Hollywood's most celebrated actors, earning three Oscar nominations post-Cheers for The People vs Larry Flynt (1996), The Messenger (2009) and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri (2017). His other notable credits include Natural Born Killers (1994), No Country For Old Men (2007) and Zombieland (2009), plus TV shows like Game Change and True Detective. After a brief, 10-month long marriage to Nancy Simon, the daughter of playwright Neil Simon, he tied the knot in 2008 with longtime partner Laura Louie, and the couple now share three daughters.

© Getty Images Bebe Neuwirth aka Lilith Sternin Bebe Neuwirth, now 66, has since become one of the most beloved stars on stage, earning two Tonys for revivals of Sweet Charity (1986) and Chicago (1996), earning another nomination for 2024's Cabaret. She is also best known for appearing in the TV series Frasier, Blue Bloods, The Good Wife and its spin-off The Good Fight. Bebe is noted for her prominence in New York's Broadway scene. She was married to Paul Dorman from 1984 to 1991, and subsequently tied the knot with producer, director and writer Chris Calkins in 2009.

© WireImage George Wendt aka Norm Peterson George Wendt is best remembered for his turn in Cheers, but was beloved enough for his performance to even get his own short-lived sitcom, The George Wendt Show. His other notable credits include The Little Rascals (1994), Spice World (1997) and The Climb (2019). George passed away on May 20, 2025 at the age of 76. From 1978 until his death, he was married to actress Bernadette Birkett, and they had three children together. His nephew is actor Jason Sudeikis.