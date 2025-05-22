Skip to main contentSkip to footer
The cast of Cheers now: from Ted Danson to George Wendt and Kirstie Alley
CHEERS -- Pictured: (l-r) John Ratzenberger as Cliff Clavin, Rhea Perlman as Carla LeBec, Roger Rees as Robin Colcord, Kirstie Alley as Rebecca Howe, Kelsey Grammer as Dr. Frasier Crane, Ted Danson as Sam Malone, Bebe Neuwirth as Dr. Lilith Sternin-Crane, Shelley Long as Diane Chambers, Woody Harrelson as Woody Boyd, George Wendt as Norm Peterson© NBCUniversal via Getty Images

The show aired from 1982 to 1993

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Over three decades after its record-breaking series finale aired, Cheers still remains one of the most beloved sitcoms in TV history.

Through its 11-season run, the show became well known for its simple and warm setting, the titular bar in Boston, its sight gags and, most of all, its utterly memorable cast.

As members of the show's beloved group of stars grieve one of their own, take a look at what the cast of Cheers is doing now, over 30 years after it went off the air…

Ted Danson attends the NBCU Emmy Kick-Off Luncheon at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on April 11, 2025 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images

Ted Danson aka Sam Malone

Ted Danson's career grew exponentially during and since Cheers. Now 77, the actor is best known for roles in films like Three Men and a Baby (1987) and Saving Private Ryan (1998), plus other hit TV series like Damages, The Good Place (both of which earned him Emmy nods), Becker and Fargo.

In 1993, Ted and his wife during the show's run, Cassandra Coates, divorced due to a years-long affair with Whoopi Goldberg. In 1995, he tied the knot with actress Mary Steenburgen, becoming a step-dad to her two children. They remain together to this day.

MODERN FAMILY - "Mother!" - When Dede drops in unexpectedly, Mitchell and Cam come to a realization about her effect on their lives; Phil, Luke, Alex and Haley all have different bad news to break to Claire and compete about when to do it, the tiny window of time after her monthly spa day when she's her most relaxed, on "Modern Family" SHELLEY LONG© Getty Images

Shelley Long aka Diane Chambers

Despite only staying with the show for five seasons, Shelley Long, now 75, became one of the series' figureheads and one of the earliest proponents of the "will they, won't they" sitcom trope. She had several other prominent film and TV roles, although her most memorable remains her recurring role as DeDe Pritchett in Modern Family.

By the time Cheers began airing, Shelley was married to securities broker Bruce Tyson. The couple remained together until 2004 when they got divorced, but welcomed a daughter named Juliana while together.

Rhea Perlman attends the Los Angeles premiere of Peacock Original Series "Poker Face" Season 2 at Hollywood Legion Theater on May 01, 2025 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images

Rhea Perlman aka Carla Tortelli

Rhea Perlman, now 77, parlayed her success on the show into a thriving film career that continues to this day. Her biggest hits include There Goes the Neighborhood (1992), Matilda (1996), Sunset Park (1996) and, most recently, the 2023 smash hit Barbie.

Married to Danny DeVito during the show's run, the couple have welcomed three children and two grandchildren together. They separated in 2012 but reconciled in 2013, only to separate once again in 2017. The pair remain close friends however, and have declared they have no intention of getting a divorce.

John Ratzenberger attends Apple Original Films' "Luck" Premiere Event at Regency Village Theatre on July 30, 2022 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images

John Ratzenberger aka Cliff Clavin

John Ratzenberger, now 78, had a curious pivot after Cheers – voice acting. His voice acting credits include central characters in animated juggernauts like the Toy Story franchise, the Monsters, Inc. franchise, the Incredibles franchise, the Cars franchise and the Inside Out franchise. Including voice acting, he is now the third highest-grossing actor of all time.

In 2004, John and his wife during the show's run, Georgia Stiny, divorced after 20 years together. They welcomed two children during their marriage. In 2012, he tied the knot with Julie Blichfeldt.

Kelsey Grammer attends a special screening of Paramount+'s "Frasier" Season 2 at Bluma Appel Theatre on September 19, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario.© Getty Images

Kelsey Grammer aka Frasier Crane

Kelsey Grammer, now 70, took Frasier Crane to the bank with his very own spin-off, the equally successful Frasier, which ran from 1993-2004. The show returned for a sequel in 2023 which ran for two seasons. He now also has a celebrated career on Broadway (winning a Tony as a producer on The Color Purple) and is known for his turn as Beast in the X-Men franchise.

The actor has been married four times during his lifetime, most notably to Camille Grammer from 1997-2011, and has been married since 2011 to Kayte Walsh, who is 25 years his junior. He has seven children (including actresses Spencer and Greer Grammer) and one grandchild.

Woody Harrelson at Focus Features' "Last Breath" New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square 13 on February 25, 2025 in New York, New York.© Getty Images

Woody Harrelson aka Woody Boyd

Woody Harrelson, now 63, is one of Hollywood's most celebrated actors, earning three Oscar nominations post-Cheers for The People vs Larry Flynt (1996), The Messenger (2009) and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri (2017). His other notable credits include Natural Born Killers (1994), No Country For Old Men (2007) and Zombieland (2009), plus TV shows like Game Change and True Detective.

After a brief, 10-month long marriage to Nancy Simon, the daughter of playwright Neil Simon, he tied the knot in 2008 with longtime partner Laura Louie, and the couple now share three daughters.

Bebe Neuwirth attends the A.I.M By Kyle Abraham Homecoming Gala at The Lighthouse at Chelsea Piers on October 06, 2024 in New York City© Getty Images

Bebe Neuwirth aka Lilith Sternin

Bebe Neuwirth, now 66, has since become one of the most beloved stars on stage, earning two Tonys for revivals of Sweet Charity (1986) and Chicago (1996), earning another nomination for 2024's Cabaret. She is also best known for appearing in the TV series Frasier, Blue Bloods, The Good Wife and its spin-off The Good Fight.

Bebe is noted for her prominence in New York's Broadway scene. She was married to Paul Dorman from 1984 to 1991, and subsequently tied the knot with producer, director and writer Chris Calkins in 2009.

George Wendt© WireImage

George Wendt aka Norm Peterson

George Wendt is best remembered for his turn in Cheers, but was beloved enough for his performance to even get his own short-lived sitcom, The George Wendt Show. His other notable credits include The Little Rascals (1994), Spice World (1997) and The Climb (2019).

George passed away on May 20, 2025 at the age of 76. From 1978 until his death, he was married to actress Bernadette Birkett, and they had three children together. His nephew is actor Jason Sudeikis.

Actress Kirstie Alley visits the SiriusXM Studios on January 6, 2016 in New York City.© Getty Images

Kirstie Alley aka Rebecca Howe

Kirstie Alley had a successful career in TV after Cheers, earning plaudits for the sitcom Veronica's Closet, her own self-titled sitcom, the show Scream Queens, and the TV film David's Mother (which won her an Emmy). She also starred in the Look Who's Talking film franchise.

Soon after Cheers began airing, Kirstie married a second time, tying the knot with actor Parker Stevenson. They adopted two children together before their 1997 divorce and even welcomed a grandchild. She was also a noted Scientologist, which prevented her from reprising her role on Frasier. Kirstie passed at the age of 71 in December 2022.

