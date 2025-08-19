Paul Mescal and Josh O'Connor's historical drama looks like a must-see – watch

If you're looking for a historical war drama with a star-crossed-lovers edge, then we've found your next watch.

The second official trailer for The History of Sound, starring Paul Mescal (Aftersun, Normal People and All of Us Strangers) and Josh O'Connor (Challengers, La Chimera and The Crown), has just been released – and it looks incredible.

Adapted from Ben Shattuck’s synonymous short story, the two leads play Lionel and David, who first meet in 1917 and bond over their love of music. After the first World War, they reunite and travel together through Maine, determined to record the lives and voices of their fellow countrymen while falling in love.

Whoever cast Paul Mescal and Josh O'Connor in this is a true genius in my opinion. When two stars with their combined list of TV credits collaborate on a project together, it's bound to be nothing short of spectacular.

Judging by its review, Time Magazine agrees. It wrote: "The performances are remarkable, particularly Mescal's – just to watch him listening is galvanizing."

While the movie debuted earlier this year at the Cannes Film Festival, it's set to land in US theatres on 12 September, with streaming service MUBI to release it afterwards. A UK release date has yet to be confirmed – but we'll keep our eyes peeled!