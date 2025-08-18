Feeling the heat? Chill out with these 5 movies guaranteed to cool you down

As the balmy days of August roll on (too quickly in my opinion!), temperatures are continuing to soar.

But while I do love the heat, I have to admit I'm not great at making the most of it – and sometimes, all I want to do is hunker down in my greenhouse of a flat and watch something that will truly cool me down (ideally with a tub of ice cream at my fingertips for good measure).

So, if you're looking for some telly to beat the heatwave, here are five picks guaranteed to chill you out.

1/ 5 © Courtesy of Netflix Society of the Snow I first watched this film on a sweltering summer's day when it first appeared on Netflix, and it's safe to say I was thoroughly chilled to my core. Based on Pablo Vierci's book The Snow Society: The Definitive Account of the World's Greatest Survival Story, the film tells the true story of a 1972 plane crash in the Andes. Following the surviving members of a rugby team, it charts how they grappled with faith, friendship and survival while battling one of the world's harshest and unforgiving environments. Starring the fantastic Enzo Vogrincic and Agustín Della Corte, the film was nominated for two Academy Awards, including Best International Feature Film, and it's really not hard to see why.

WATCH: Society of the Snow Trailer

2/ 5 © Photo: Rex The Revenant You know you're in safe hands when you see Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hardy, Will Poulter and Domhnall Gleeson on the cast list – and The Revenant delivers in every star-studded way. Renowned for its depiction of a man against the elements, this epic tale follows frontiersman Hugh Glass (DiCaprio), who is left for dead after a brutal bear attack. Abandoned by his hunting crew, he summons every ounce of survival instinct to endure the elements – and seek the ultimate revenge. HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris praised the film, adding: "Leonardo DiCaprio finally won an Oscar for his starring role in The Revenant and it couldn’t have been more deserved. "The actor was outstanding in this epic and brutal tale of survival, which is jam-packed with heart-stopping moments."

3/ 5 © Walt Disney Pictures Frozen Fancy something a little lighter? I couldn't pass up the chance to include this feel-good Disney gem – especially as it comes with such a "chilled" title. Starring musical legends Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell, Frozen follows Princess Anna who, after her kingdom of Arendelle is cursed with eternal winter, teams up with ice harvester Kristoff to track down her sister, the Snow Queen Elsa. Inspired by Hans Christian Andersen's fairytale The Snow Queen, the movie charts their magical journey, complete with a comedic appearance from Olaf (Josh Gad) the snowman and unforgettable tunes, it's a must-watch when you just want to switch off.

4/ 5 © Alamy Snowpiercer I can't resist a post-apocalyptic action thriller, and with Chris Evans leading the charge, Snowpiercer is a perfect pick. Based on the French graphic novel Le Transperceneige by Jacques Lob, Snowpiercer imagines a world plunged into a new ice age after a failed climate experiment. Set in the year 2031, the last survivors of humanity live aboard the perpetually moving train Snowpiercer, where a rigid class system divides passengers. When tail-leader Curtis Everett (Chris Evans) leads a rebellion against the oppressive order of the train's enforcer, chaos ensues. Think The Hunger Games meets Titanic – with a chilling dystopian twist.