Rivals stars reunite for 'must-see' ITV show 'packed full of drama'

If, like me, you're counting down the days for the return of Disney+'s hit drama Rivals, you'll be pleased to know that two of its cast members are reuniting and returning to screens earlier than you might think!

ITV has announced that Emily Atack and Danny Dyer will host a compelling new game show, Nobody's Fool.

HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris said: "I completely devoured Rivals when it came to Disney+ last year. Both Emily Atack and Danny Dyer delivered standout performances in the show and I can't wait to see this soon-to-be iconic duo team up for ITV’s latest quiz show."

The strategic reality quiz promises a "unique reality event packed full of drama and deception", where the success of the players relies solely on how smart their fellow contestants are.

WATCH: Rivals Official Trailer

Intrigued? Read on for everything you need to know about the new series…

What to expect from Nobody's Fool

With up to £100k up for grabs, the show will feature ten contestants from across the UK, who all stay in a "Smart House" that's described as both ""unique and mischievous"…

The official logline continues: "Rivals favourites Danny and Emily will preside over the action as the contestants must compete in challenges to convince others that they are more intelligent than they may actually be.

© Matt Frost/ITV Rivals stars Danny Dyer and Emily Atack will host Nobody's Fool

"They'll also take part in daily individual quizzes that will test different areas of intelligence in order to build a group prize pot.

"In a surprising twist however, only the contestants themselves will know how well they have done – what information they choose to share with their competitors is down to them.

"Across the series, the players must determine who is the weakest amongst them and eliminate them.

© James Veysey/Shutterstock Danny Dyer played Freddie Jones in Rivals

"As each of the contestants sets out to prove their worth and value to the rest of the group, can the players suss out who is a genuine asset and who is simply faking in a bid to stay in the game?

"The show aims to exploit preconceived notions about intelligence, playing on stereotypes and snap judgments to create a cast of characters who will keep viewers guessing."

What have the hosts said?

In a statement released to ITV, Danny Dyer said: "This is a blinder of a game show and unlike anything I've seen before. Emily and I had a brilliant time making it, and much like the audience at home will be, we were kept guessing right until the very end."

© Robert Viglasky, Disney+ Danny Dyer stars opposite Katherine Parkinson in Rivals

Emily Atack added: "It's so exciting to be part of something this new and fresh. The chance to work with Danny again was a no brainer for me. We had such a laugh. Can't wait for everyone to watch, it's an absolute must-see."

Who did Emily Atak and Danny Dyer play in Rivals?

In the hit Disney+ series based on the iconic books by Jilly Cooper, Emily Atack plays Sarah Stratton, the bored second wife of MP Paul Stratton, who aspires to be a TV presenter and will do anything to get there.

Emily Atack and Oliver Chris as Sarah Stratton and James Vereker in Rivals

You might remember her from a particularly memorable scene on a tennis court!

Meanwhile, Danny Dyer plays Freddie Jones, a self-made electronics businessman who, despite being married to the slightly ghastly Valerie (Lisa McGrillis), begins to fall for his friend, Lizzie (Katherine Parkinson).