ITV star shares update after his mother's devastating health diagnosis

ITV's Dr Amir Khan shares update after his mother's devastating health diagnosis
Dr Amir Khan first spoke about his mother's condition earlier this month on a special episode on ITV's Loose Women, where he explained she had a tumour pressing on her optic chiasm

Abby Allen
Abby AllenTV writer
36 minutes ago
ITV star Dr Amir Khan has shared a positive update on his mother's health condition after revealing her devastating cancer diagnosis earlier this month.

Appearing on Lorraine on Wednesday morning, the ITV show's resident doctor said: "So, she had five weeks of radiotherapy a few months ago and then we were waiting for a scan."

He continued: "We got the scan results on Monday and it's really good news – the tumour has shrunk by two millimetres, which is great. It gives us more time and it helps preserve her vision so we're really relieved by that."

Dr Amir first discussed his mother's condition on Loose Women earlier in August, in a special programme alongside fellow doctors Dr Nighat Arif, Dr Zoe Williams and Dr Hilary Jones.

"I haven't talked about this publicly before, actually," he said at the time. "My mum, whom I call 'Mumma Khan', has an active brain tumour. She was diagnosed, I think, a year or so ago. I think I'm going to get a bit emotional, actually!"

After receiving the diagnosis, doctors discovered the tumour was pressing on her optic chiasm and couldn't be operated on. Instead, she underwent radiotherapy to provide palliative care.

