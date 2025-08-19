Netflix's 'heart-racing' 8-part action thriller has just shot to the top of my watchlist

Calling all thriller fans! Netflix has a new action drama that's set to get your heart thumping – and its latest casting update means it's just shot to the top of my watchlist.

Extraction is an eight-part action thriller starring Natalie Dormer – best known for her roles in Game of Thrones and The Hunger Games – who will play Clayton Wisper, the leader of a private military contractor, according to Deadline.

Natalie will star alongside Boyd Holbrook (The Sandman, A Complete Unknown, Narcos) and Omar Sy (Lupin, The Intouchables).

HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris said: "As a huge Game of Thrones fan, I was so excited to see Natalie Dormer, aka Margaery Tyrell, as one of the stars of Netflix's upcoming thriller, Extraction. And with Glen Mazzara (The Walking Dead) at the helm as showrunner, the series is bound to be a hit."

© Getty Images Natalie Dormer knows her way around an iconic franchise – and Extraction is set to be her next

Extraction is part of a franchise

The eight-parter is the next "heart-racing" instalment in the Extraction franchise, which was first brought to screens as a film in 2020, starring Chris Hemsworth.

The Australian actor starred as a black ops mercenary who takes on a rescue mission to save a kidnapped son of an international crime lord – only to realise he's been double-crossed.

© Jasin Boland/NETFLIX The 2020 film starred Chris Hemsworth as Tyler Rake

Glen Mazzara, known for his work on The Walking Dead and The Shield, will serve as the new show's writer and showrunner, while Sam Hargrave, who directed the Chris Hemsworth-led film and its sequel, will executive produce.

Intrigued? Read on for all the details of the new TV adaptaiton…

What to expect from Extraction

Based on the graphic novel Ciudad by Ande Parks, Joe Russo and Anthony Russo (the masterminds behind the Marvel films), the franchise follows perilous international search-and-rescue missions.

According to Netflix's Tudum: "The new action-thriller series follows a mercenary (played by Omar Sy), who's trapped between warring factions and ruthless killers as he navigates a dangerous mission to save hostages in Libya.

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Omar Sy will lead the new series as a mercenary sent on a dangerous mission to save hostages in Libya

"The series delves into the emotional struggles of conflicted and flawed characters, each facing trauma, betrayal and life-or-death choices."

What have the creatives said?

Showrunner Glen Mazzara told Netflix: "I'm a very lucky man. Omar is a huge talent. Joe, Anthony and Angela have welcomed me into the AGBO family. The team at Netflix is truly the best I've ever worked with. Very lucky indeed."

Meanwhile, Angela Russo-Otstot added: "AGBO is grateful to collaborate once again with our partners at Netflix, this time to expand the Extraction universe into a new medium."

© Jasin Boland/NETFLIX Extraction is a global franchise exploring heroic yet flawed mercenaries carrying out missions across the globe

"We were inspired to tell more stories in this global franchise, further exploring heroic yet flawed mercenaries who illuminate universal themes.

"Glen Mazzara truly excels at sophisticated and nuanced explorations in the genre series space, and we are thrilled to have the exceptional talents of Omar Sy at the centre of our action-packed, multi-narrative mission."