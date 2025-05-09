Rivals teases 'dramatic twists' in huge update on 'emotionally charged' season 2

Filming on season two of Disney+'s award-winning bonkbuster Rivals is officially underway. The popular romance, which is an adaptation of Dame Jilly Cooper's best-selling novel, will return with an extended season of twelve episodes – and fans can expect even more "wit, desire, and dramatic twists".

Set against the backdrop of the stunning Cotswolds countryside and the high-stakes world of 1980s British television, the second series will see "power struggles escalate and rivalries deepen" whilst "ambition drives every move" and loyalties are pushed to the edge. Intrigued? Here's all we know about season two.

What to expect from Rivals season 2

So far, Disney+ has remained tight-lipped about plot details for season two. However, we do know that the new episodes will see "careers, marriages, and reputations hang in the balance as personal and professional lives collide in a world where secrets can't stay hidden for long", according to an initial synopsis.

It continues: "Bold, emotionally charged, and filled with unforgettable moments, Rivals is a thrilling ride through a landscape of breathtaking beauty, fierce competition, and life-changing decisions—where the cost of success could be everything."

© Disney Plus / Robert Viglasky Aidan Turner reprises his role in Rivals season two

Who stars in Rivals season 2 and will David Tennant be back?

The new episodes will see the return of a star-studded cast, as well as the introduction of some new faces.

The cliffhanger ending of season one left David Tennant's future on the show uncertain. However, it's been confirmed that the Doctor Who star will reprise his role as the cunning Lord Tony Baddingham.

© Disney+ Filming for season two is now underway

He'll be joined by returning stars Alex Hassell (The Boys) as Rupert Campbell-Black, Aidan Turner (Poldark) as Declan O’Hara, Nafessa Williams as Cameron Cook (Black Lightning), Bella Maclean (Sex Education) as Taggie O'Hara, Katherine Parkinson (Humans) as Lizzie Vereker, and Danny Dyer (EastEnders) as Freddie Jones.

© Disney The series is based on Jilly Cooper's best-selling novel

Also reprising their roles are Victoria Smurfit (Bloodlands) as Maud O'Hara, Claire Rushbrook (Sherwood) as Lady Monica Baddingham, Oliver Chris (Trying) as James Vereker, Lisa McGrillis (Maternal) as Valerie Jones, Emily Atack (The Inbetweeners) as Sarah Stratton, Rufus Jones (W1A) as Paul Stratton, Luca Pasqualino (The Musketeers) as Basil 'Bas' Baddingham, Catriona Chandler (Pistol) as Caitlin O'Hara and Annabel Scholey (The Split) as Beattie Johnson.

The new introductions to the cast have been kept under wraps so far, but we'll keep you updated as soon as we know more!

When will Rivals season 2 be released?

A release date for season two has yet to be announced.

© Robert Viglasky Season two promises "wit, desire, and dramatic twists"

If the production of season one is anything to go by, then we could be waiting a little while for the new episodes, as filming commenced in March 2023 and the show wasn't released until over a year later in October 2024.

Rivals will return to Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ in the UK and internationally. All episodes of season 1 are available to stream on Disney+.