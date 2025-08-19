Midsomer Murders fans won't be able to resist this 6-part series from Shetland creators

Midsomer Murders fans, listen up! Channel 5 just dropped a first look at its new murder mystery series – and we bet you won't be able to resist adding it to your watchlist.

Murder Before Evensong is a new six-part drama, based on the bestselling novel by the Reverend Richard Coles, which has been adapted for the screen by Midsomer Murders' very own writer, Nick Hicks-Beach.

To top it off, it's also being directed by David Moore, who's known for his work on Shetland, Fool Me Once, Outlander and Marple. What more could you ask for?

Starring Matthew Lewis (All Creatures Great and Small, Harry Potter), the series is set in 1980s England and follows Canon Daniel Clement, the Rector of Champton, who finds himself unexpectedly caught up in a murder case when a dead body turns up in the church.

HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris said: "Cosy crime fans are in for a real treat with this one. As a fan of both Harry Potter and All Creatures Great and Small, I can't wait to see Matthew Lewis's portrayal of Canon Daniel Clement, who I know will win the hearts of audiences instantly."

Read on for more details about the series, including when viewers can watch…

What to expect from Murder Before Evensong Based on Reverend Richard Coles's first novel, which was a Sunday Times Bestseller, the story centres on Canon Daniel Clement. The official synopsis continues: "Daniel shares Champton rectory with his widowed mother Audrey (Amanda Redman, New Tricks) – and his two dachshunds, Cosmo and Hilda.

© Robert Viglasky/AcornTV "When Daniel announces a plan to modernize the church, the parish is suddenly divided. And then a body is found dead at the back of the church. "As the police move in and the bodies start piling up, Daniel is the only one who can try and keep his fractured community together… and catch a killer."

© Ludovic Robert/ 5 /AcornTV Meet the cast of Murder Before Evensong Leading the charge as Daniel Clement is Matthew Lewis who, alongside his role as Hugh Hulton in All Creatures Great and Small, is known for his iconic role as Neville Longbottom in the Harry Potter franchise.

© Channel 5 Matthew is joined by Amit Shah (Happy Valley) as DS Neil Vanloo, Adam James (The Day of the Jackal) as Bernard De Floures and Meghan Treadway (One Day) as Honor De Floures. Rounding out the cast are Alexander Delamain as Alex De Floures, Marion Bailey (The Crown) as Kath, Amanda Hadingue (Kaos) as Dora, Tamzin Outhwaite (The Wives) as Stella Harper, Francis Magee (Kin) as Edgy and Nina Toussaint-White (Showtrial) as Jane Thwaite.