Prime Video's 'masterpiece' drama branded a 'guilty-pleasure treat' by TV viewers

Viewers who tuned into Prime Video's new rom-com have already hailed it a "masterpiece" and "guilty-pleasure treat" by TV viewers.

Based on J. P. Monninger's novel, The Map That Leads to You follows Heather, a regimented young woman who travels the world – and finds an unforgettable romance along the way.

HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris said: "I'm not surprised viewers are loving The Map That Leads to You. Not only is the drama based on J.P. Monninger's beloved novel, but it has two Hollywood stars in the making as the leads."

Keep reading to find out what viewers have been saying about the show.

© Courtesy of Prime Madelyn Cline plays Heather Fans react to The Map That Leads to You It seems the new film has proven a hit with rom-com fans, with many watching it on the day it was released. Taking to social media, one person wrote: "I just finished watching this masterpiece. It had me laughing, crying and emotional. I would definitely recommend it – from start to finish, it kept a smile on my face."

© Courtesy of Prime The movie charts the pair as they fall in love Meanwhile, others praised the lead performances from Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline and Riverdale's KJ Apa. "Their on-screen chemistry is off the charts," said one person, while another penned: "I've been saying for years that Madelyn Cline is the most criminally underrated actress coming from Gen Z, and The Map That Leads to You shows how deep her emotional well goes."

© Courtesy of Prime Viewers have praised the on-screen chemistry What have critics said? While it's still early days for critical reviews, The Times gave it four stars and hailed it a "guilty-pleasure treat of the summer". Praising Madelyn and KJ's chemistry, their columnist wrote: "When the plot begins to bite and the shadow of illness emerges, their heartbreak seems real. And you care. That’s all that matters."

© Lucia Faraig/Prime The friends embark on a trip across Europe What to expect from The Map That Leads to You The story charts the journey of Heather who, after leading a fairly regimented life, embarks on a final-hurrah trip with her friends across Europe before she settles down to her perfectly planned life. The official synopsis continues: "When she crosses paths with Jack (KJ Apa), a magnetic and mysterious stranger, their instant spark ignites an emotional journey neither of them expected.

© Lucia Faraig/Prime KJ Apa stars as the mysterious, free-spirited Jack "As their connection deepens, secrets, life choices and hidden truths will test their bond – and change her life in ways she never imagined. "From director Lasse Hallström (Dear John, Safe Haven) comes this adaptation of JP Monninger's novel about love, destiny, and the courage to choose your own path."

© Courtesy of Prime Meet the cast of The Map That Leads to You The rom-com's two leads are Madeline Cline (I Know What You Did Last Summer, Outer Banks) and KJ Apa (Riverdale, The Last Summer). They're joined by Orlando Norman (Tummy Monster, Wreck), Madison Thompson (Ozark, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies) and Sofia Wylie (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series). Rounding out the cast are Josh Lucas, Marilyn Cutts, JR Esposito, Giuseppe Schillaci, Karl-el Santos, Eva García Montiel, Diego Ross and Jorge Osório.

The Map That Leads to You is available to watch on Prime Video now.