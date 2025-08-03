7 excellent Netflix romcoms to watch if you love My Oxford Year

If Netflix's My Oxford Year left you swooning (or weeping) over poetry, puddle-soaked meet-cutes and that undeniable spark between Sofia Carson and Corey Mylchreest, you're not the only one.

The heartfelt romcom has just debuted at number one on Netflix's Top Movies chart – and if you've already binged it and are craving more feel-good love stories, we've got you covered.

From classic American weepies to heartfelt British love stories, here are seven excellent Netflix romcoms to watch next.

1/ 7 Love & Other Drugs Starring Anne Hathaway and Jake Gyllenhaal, this steamy, emotional romcom follows the unexpected connection between pharmaceutical rep Jamie and Maggie, a free-spirited artist living with early-onset Parkinson's disease. In the same way that things develop for Jamie and Anna in My Oxford Year, what begins as a no-strings-attached fling quickly turns into something deeper, and Maggie's illness forces Jamie to make sacrifices for a love he never saw coming.

2/ 7 The Life List If you loved Sofia Carson in My Oxford Year, you'll definitely want to add this inspiring love story to your watchlist. Starring Sofia, Kyle Allen and Connie Britton, and adapted from Lori Nelson Spielman's novel, The Life List tells the story of a woman who, after the death of her mother, revisits her childhood bucket list. In her pursuit of achieving her lifelong goals, she ends up finding love in the most unexpected places.

3/ 7 We Live In Time If it was the British charm of My Oxford Year that won you over, We Live in Time should be next on your list. British favourites Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield star as Almut and Tobias, whose meet-cute also involves a car – but with slightly more dramatic consequences. When Almut accidentally runs over Tobias, the pair begin an unexpected romance that spans over a decade. Told in a dual timeline, this is definitely one to bring the tissues for.

4/ 7 One Day While it might not be set in Oxford, One Day features a similar university romance setup – this time, in Edinburgh. Based on David Nicholls' bestselling novel, this Netflix adaptation follows Emma and Dexter, played by the fabulous Ambika Mod and Leo Woodall, who meet on the night of graduation and reconnect on the same day every year. With a mix of heartache, joy and genuine chemistry, it's a modern classic that fans of My Oxford Year will adore.

5/ 7 Purple Hearts Another Sofia Carson slow-burn romance, Purple Hearts tells the story of Cassie, a struggling musician, and Luke, a grumpy marine, who enter a marriage of convenience for military benefits. As Cassie deals with a chronic health condition and Luke battles personal demons, what starts out as a transactional arrangement slowly transforms into something real. This one's a personal favourite of mine, as it includes all my favourite things: a headstrong female lead, an enemies-to-lovers arc and fantastic chemistry between the two stars. What's not to love?

6/ 7 The Best of Me From the author of The Notebook, this classic Nicholas Sparks adaptation tells the story of two former high school sweethearts who reunite years later under tragic circumstances. Starring Michelle Monaghan, James Marsden, Luke Bracey and Liana Liberato, The Best of Me is a tender second-chance romance filled with longing, loss and the kind of love that never really fades. If My Oxford Year had you rooting for impossible love, this one will tug at your heartstrings just as hard.

7/ 7 Love Again After losing a loved one, Mira begins texting her late fiancé's number – only to connect with Rob, a journalist who's been assigned the same phone. When Rob is captivated by Mira's writing, he enlists her to help write a profile on a superstar – and tries to figure out how to win her over in the process. Starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan (with a charming cameo from Céline Dion, who also provides original music), this is a quirky, hopeful story about healing, serendipity and finding love in the most unexpected places.