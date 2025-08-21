James Martin issues heartfelt plea after 32-year disappointment

James Martin has issued a plea to his fans after a 32-year disappointment.

The celebrity chef, 53, took to Instagram to announce that his show, Saturday Morning, had been nominated for a National Television Award.

Speaking with a crisp glass of white wine in his hand, James asked fans of the show to support him by voting for the programme.

"This is a message to all the viewers to say, 'thank you'," he also said in the clip. "Thank you for nominating us to the final four of this year's NTAs. 32 years in the business, never been nominated at all, now we're in the final four."

WATCH: James Martin announces show is taking a break over summer

"Thanks to all the guests, the chefs and taking part in the last 20 years of Saturday mornings."

He continued in the video's caption, writing: "Wow, what news! You have shortlisted the show to the final 4 fave shows on daytime at this year's NTAs! "Thank you on behalf of the team here and if you have a moment please vote! First time in 32 years on TV we have been on the list. Thank you again and thanks for voting! Link in story and bio!"

Fans and celebrity flooded the comment section with messages of support and congratulations for the TV chef.

Actor Dan Ryan wrote: "I'm not suggesting in any way that it's cos it's the first time you've had me on James, but congrats!"

One fan cheered the chef on, writing: "Come on JMSM! So well deserved I'm so happy for everyone involved."

"Already voted for you. Good luck to you and your team," another supporter wrote.

Another commenter wrote: "I've voted. I never vote, but I have watched your shows since day 1 so I couldn't not, good luck to you and your team."

James' career break

The news comes just months after James announced he would be stepping back from the programme, Saturday Morning, which he's hosted since 2017.

He thanked his guests and crew before signing off with a message that fans called emotional and heartfelt.

© Instagram The chef recently stepped back from the programme amid a career break

James said: "That's all we have got time for today, a massive thank you to all of my guests." He continued: "To my food team, you can sleep better now. Daniel and Sally, and of course, Harry Redknapp and Carly Paoli."