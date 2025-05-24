ITV's Saturday Morning's James Martin victim of a horrific crime

James Martin has revealed he was the victim of a shocking act of vandalism in central London.

James Martin’s Saturday Morning and former Saturday Kitchen presenter, 52, took to Instagram to share an image of his damaged car. The rear window had been smashed in broad daylight.

TV chef calls London 'broken'

In the caption, James gave some context, suggesting the incident was part of a wider pattern.

He wrote: "So in a week two of my friends cars got stolen, one other mate got mugged and now I had this happen all in broad daylight all in central London. London is broken big time…next time I’m bringing the Mali’s."

He did not specify if anything was taken from the car, but the smashed window suggests someone was attempting to access the boot.

James’s mention of “the Mali’s” appears to refer to his dogs, believed to be Belgian Malinois, a breed often used in security and police work.

Fans react to shocking photo

James’s followers were quick to respond to the post, many expressing concern about rising crime and frustration at what they see as inaction.

One user commented: "So sorry this has happened to you. The whole of the UK is the same, the laws need to change and we need more police on the streets."

Another said: "This is so sad, what once was an incredible capital city is now a centre for crime."

A third follower added: "Not right is it, but what's worse is nobody in authority cares."

James is the latest high-profile victim

While James did not name the location, he made it clear that the incident took place in central London and in broad daylight.

This follows a wider trend of celebrities and high-profile individuals sharing concerns about crime in the capital. In recent months, there have been several publicised incidents involving thefts, break-ins and street assaults.

James’s post comes at a time of growing public debate over policing levels, especially in London.

As someone who travels frequently for work and appearances, security is likely to be a growing concern for the TV chef.

James’s long-standing connection with fans

James has built a loyal fan base over the years thanks to his easygoing presenting style and passion for cooking.

He originally rose to fame on Saturday Kitchen, which aired on BBC One for over a decade before he left the show in 2016.

Since then, he has fronted several ITV food and travel shows, including James Martin’s Saturday Morning, Home Comforts, James Martin’s French Adventure, Islands to Highlands, and Great British Adventure.

He has also written more than 20 cookbooks, several of which have become bestsellers.

ITV yet to comment

ITV has not released a statement regarding the incident, but James’s current series continues to air on Saturday mornings and remains popular with viewers.

The channel has been supportive of James throughout his time there, and it's likely they’ll remain in close contact following this event.

There is currently no suggestion that the vandalism was targeted or linked to his public profile.

A worrying trend

Whether James will take further action isn’t known. He did not indicate whether police were contacted.

His message, though, was clear: he believes London’s streets no longer feel safe, even in the daytime.

That’s a serious statement from someone who spends much of his life on the road and in the public eye.

While many fans sent supportive messages, others were equally angry – not just for James, but for what they see as a wider issue affecting cities across the UK.