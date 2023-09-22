Where is Lucifer’s Tom Ellis now? 4 major projects in the works

The actor is set to star in three TV shows and a new movie - and we can’t wait

Tom Ellis has been a favourite of ours ever since he graced our screens as Lucifer Morningstar in the hit show Lucifer, but what has the star been up to since the show concluded in 2021? Rest assured that the actor has been very busy - and has four new projects on the way! From an exciting new movie to TV shows, here are Tom’s upcoming projects that we can’t wait to watch…

Exploding Kittens - Netflix

Have you ever played the hugely popular Exploding Kittens? Well, now you'll have a chance to see it on the silver screen in an animation starring Tom as well as Kill Bill's Lucy Liu and The Lot star David Gborie. The show will also come with an interactive mobile version of the game – marking a first for Netflix – so you can watch and play at the same time!

But how could a card game involving exploding kittens, hairy potato cats (and so on) be adapted? The story will follow struggles between heaven and hell, with God and the Devil eventually coming down to Earth to inhabit the bodies of house cats. Since it has yet to be confirmed who Tom will be playing, do you think he'll be taking on the role of Lucifer again, but this time as a furry feline?!

The actor is best known for portraying Lucifer

Second Wife - Hulu

Starring opposite Emma Roberts, Tom is taking on a rom-com! The dark comedy follows Sasha, who leaves NYC to start a new life in London, falling in love with Jacob, a newly divorced dad – and the pair decide to wed on an impulse before quickly realising that there is plenty that they don't know about each other.

Washington Black - Hulu

This novel adaptation follows a young man named Washington Black, who escapes from slavery after a shocking death, to go on to have adventures around the world. In the show, Ernest Kingsley Junior is set to play 'Wash', while Tom will be playing Titch Wilde, who helps Wash out. This is Us star Sterling K Brown also stars as Medwin Harris, who takes Wash under his wing.

We've missed Tom on our screens!

Players - Netflix

The synopsis for this 2024 release stars Jane the Virgin’s Gina Rodriguez, and the synopsis reads: "New York sportswriter Mack has spent years devising successful hook-up plays with best friend Adam and their crew, but when she unexpectedly falls head-over-heels for one of her targets, they all must learn what it takes to go from simply scoring to playing for keeps." Sign us up!