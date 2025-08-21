TV viewers praise 'gut-wrenching' opening 2 episodes of 'brilliant' new drama

Viewers who tuned into the first two episodes of the new true-story drama, The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox, have hailed the series as "gut-wrenching" and "brilliant".

The eight-part series, which premiered its first two episodes on Disney+ and Hulu this week, dramatises the wrongful conviction of Amanda Knox for the murder of her roommate, Meredith Kercher, and the 15-year fight to clear her name.

© Disney/Andrea Miconi Grace Van Patten plays Amanda Knox in the new 8-part drama

Praising the show, which stars Grace Van Patten (Nine Perfect Strangers, Tell Me Lies), one viewer penned on social media: "Just finished the first two episodes of #TheTwistedTaleofAmandaKnox and it's already so powerful and so beautifully done. I'm so glad Knox is getting to tell her story in this way," while another added: "It's so good!!! The show is phenomenal, I need more episodes now!"

A third person commented: "Bravo! Powerful and gut-wrenching."

HELLO!'s TV Writer Abby Allen said of the show: "I've had this series on my watchlist ever since I listened to a podcast interview with Amanda Knox. Grace Van Patten brings her shocking story to life in this gripping eight-parter, and with Sharon Horgan playing her on-screen mother, it's set to have you hooked from the start."