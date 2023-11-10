Lucifer star Tom Ellis welcomes first child with wife Meaghan Oppenheimer – adorable baby photos

Congratulations are in order for Tom Ellis and his wife Meaghan Oppenheimer – who welcomed their first child via surrogate on November 8.

The 'Lucifer' star, 44, and his screenwriter spouse, 37, shared the same sweet message on their respective Instagram accounts on Thursday, with each posting different photos of their adorable baby girl, whom they named Dolly Ellis-Oppenheimer.

"Our daughter Dolly Ellis-Oppenheimer was born on November 8th and within five hours of being alive, she single-handedly ended the SAG strike," they both wrote. "We love her. Huge thank you to our amazing surrogate."

The photo shared by Tom shows the proud new parents doting on their daughter shortly after her birth. Meaghan shared two photos, one showing Dolly sound asleep wrapped up in a blanket, and another of Tom holding his baby girl.

His fans and 'Lucifer' co-stars were quick to react to the news, with Rachael Harris – who played Dr. Linda Martin – replying: "Oh my heart… I am beyond over the moon happy for your entire family loves." Lesley-Ann Brandt, who played Mazikeen, simply commented with a red heart emoji.

© Instagram/@officialtomellis Tom Ellis and Meaghan Oppenheimer welcomed a daughter via surrogate

One follower penned: "Oh my gosh congratulations. She has the best parents she could ask for." Another said: "Oh my God....she is so cute. Congratulations! Best wishes to all the family! Welcome to this world, Dolly."

Dolly is Tom and Meaghan's first child, but he is also a father to three daughters from previous relationships. He shares Florence, 15, and Marnie, 11, with his ex-wife Tamzin Outhwaite – whom he was married to from 2006 to 2014.

© Instagram/moppyoppenheimer/ Dolly Ellis-Oppenheimer was born on November 8, 2023

Tamzin was granted a divorce from Tom after he admitted committing adultery. He is also father to daughter Nora, 18, from his relationship with Estelle Morgan.

Tom and Meaghan tied the knot in a picturesque ceremony at the Grassini Family Winery in California on June 2, 2019. They said 'I do' under oak trees, with guests including James McAvoy and Tom's 'Lucifer' co-stars Lauren German, Lesley-Ann Brandt, D.B. Woodside, Aimee Garcia, Kevin Alejandro and Rachael Harris in attendance.

© Instagram/@moppyoppenheimer/ Tom Ellis with his baby daughter, Dolly

He also revealed that his daughters Marnie and Florence had flown out to be with him for the special occasion. Sharing a snap of his girls at the time, he wrote: "Hanging out with my girls...in my happy place #weddingweek #blessed."

Meaghan looked beautiful in a white embroidered lace dress by Naeem Khan. It featured puffed shoulders, a V-neck, and flared cuffs, and she paired it with a flowing veil.

After their big day, Tom shared a stunning photo on Instagram and said: "My new wife @moppyoppenheimer was a little unsure about my choice of transport for the honeymoon. Thank you to everyone who made our special day so precious."

His new bride also posted a lovely photo of the newlyweds and wrote: "Married!!!!!!" To which, Tom simply replied: "I love you wife."

© AFF-USA/Shutterstock Tom Ellis and Meaghan Oppenheimer married in 2019

The couple have been in a relationship since 2015 and announced their engagement two years later.

In an Instagram post, Meaghan showed off her unusual engagement ring and wrote: "I have to thank @gillianconroyjewelry for helping my love design the most perfect ring I've ever seen. A grey moody rock for my grey moody soul. I can't stop staring at it. Thank you so so much!"

