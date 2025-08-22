Detective drama fans will love 'compelling' crime series with Shetland star

Calling all detective drama fans! If you're compiling your watchlist for autumn, then you might want to put Art Detectives on your radar.

The series follows two detectives, DI Mick Palmer and DC Shazia Malik, working in the Met Police's smallest department, the Heritage Crime Unit, where they delve into cases connected to the world of art and antiques.

As a huge fan of the genre, I'll definitely be keeping my eye out for this one. Not only is the cast led by the brilliant Stephen Moyer, known for starring in True Blood, but it became Acorn TV's most-watched new series premiere of all time when it was released in the US in June. Plus, Gavin and Stacey's Larry Lamb also stars in the show as Stephen's on-screen father – what great casting!

Keep reading to find out all you need to know about the show.

WATCH: The trailer for Art Detectives

© Peter Marley/AcornTV Stephen Moyer and Nina Singh star in Art Detectives What is Art Detectives about? The series is billed as a "compelling crime and art world drama" and centres around the Heritage Crime Unit, a police department consisting of art-loving DI Mick Palmer and straight-talking DC Shazia Malik Together, the pair solve murders connected to the world of art and antiques, from Old Master paintings to Banksy street art, medieval manuscripts and collectable vinyl. The synopsis continues: "Each episode follows Mick and Shazia as they navigate a rich and colourful world driven by greed, obsession, lust and revenge. Throughout the season, the artfully astute detectives encounter a fake Vermeer, Viking gold, a rare Chinese vase and items rescued from the Titanic. Mick navigates these demanding cases while managing a budding romance with museum curator Rosa and the sudden reappearance of his charismatic father, Ron, who just happens to be one of Britain’s most notorious forgers."

© Peter Marley/AcornTV The series follows detectives working in the Met Police's smallest department, the Heritage Crime Unit Who stars in Art Detectives? Stephen Moyer (True Blood, Safe House) stars as DI Mick Palmer, alongside Nina Singh (Virdee, The Lazarus Project) as DC Shazia Malik. They're joined by Sarah Alexander (Coupling, Green Wing) as Rosa and Larry Lamb (Gavin & Stacey, EastEnders) as Ron. Other cast members include Patrick Robinson (Shetland) and Laoise Sweeney (Vikings: Valhalla).

© Acorn TV Viewers have praised the show as "fabulous" What have viewers said about the show? Fans have been full of praise for the show, which boasts an impressive Rotten Tomatoes score of 86 per cent. Taking to social media, one person wrote: "Love this show. Just watched episode 5. Don’t want it to end," while another added: "I've enjoyed every episode. Perfect partnership, too." A third viewer remarked: "Fabulous show, love it," while another added: "Absolutely love this smart, witty, well-done show!"