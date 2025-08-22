Viewers 'can't wait' for All Creatures Great and Small star's 'sinister' new thriller after fresh look

Channel 5 has dropped a trailer for the upcoming thriller, The Rumour, starring All Creatures Great and Small's Rachel Shenton, and fans "can't wait" for the series premiere later this year.

The series follows Joanna, who moves to the quiet town of Flinstead with her young son, Alfie, in the hopes of a fresh start. But beneath its idyllic surface lies something much more sinister.

"When she discovers a chilling rumour about a convicted child killer hiding in plain sight, Joanna seizes the chance to bond with the local mums by sharing it - unknowingly unleashing a wave of paranoia and suspicion," the synopsis continues.

© KRISTOF GALGOCZI NEMETH / 5 Rachel Shenton stars as Joanna in The Rumour

"As whispers grow louder and tensions rise, Joanna is swept into a dangerous spiral of secrets and blame. With trust eroding and fear spreading like wildfire, she begins to question not only the town's past but her own instincts. Who can she trust? And what will it cost her to find the truth?"

HELLO!'s TV writer Abby Allen described the series as "another unmissable entry in the genre", adding: "With Rachel Shenton and Emily Atack leading the way, it's bound to be a must-watch."

Reacting to the trailer on social media, one person wrote: "Incredibly excited to see this. The book was absolutely brilliant," while another added: "Cannot wait!!!"