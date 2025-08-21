'Excellent' 6-part psychological thriller with Strike star is coming to Netflix

Looking for a psychological thriller to get stuck into? Well, you're in luck as there's a gripping six-part series coming to Netflix in a matter of weeks.

The Killing Kind, which first aired on Paramount+ in 2023, follows the dangerous and complex relationship between a high-flying defence barrister and her former client.

HELLO!'s TV Writer Abby Allen said of the series: "I'm a sucker for a tense thriller, and The Killing Kind kept me on the edge of my seat. Colin Morgan is cast perfectly as the mysterious John Webster, and with Emma Appleton leading the charge, it easily lives up to Jane Casey's novel."

If this sounds like your kind of thriller, keep reading to find out more.

WATCH: The trailer for The Killing Kind

What is The Killing Kind about?

Based on the acclaimed novel by Jane Casey, The Killing Kind follows the "compelling past and present relationship between a high-flying defence barrister, Ingrid Lewis and her client John Webster, a successful businessman", according to the synopsis.

© ITV Emma Appleton and Colin Morgan lead the cast of The Killing Kind

After representing Webster in court when he was accused of stalking his ex-girlfriend, Ingrid won his case, and things turned personal between the pair. But when she was ready to end the relationship, Webster couldn't let he go, and Ingrid's world imploded.

The synopsis continues: "Just as Ingrid is rebuilding her life, the sudden death of her mentor and friend collides with the unexpected reappearance of Webster with a sensational claim. Locked in a game of cat and mouse and fuelled by an obsession to find out the truth, Ingrid's world threatens to unravel once more."

What have viewers said about The Killing Kind?

The show has been hailed as "brilliant" by viewers, with many having binge-watched all six episodes.

One person wrote: "Brilliant. Excellent writing, cast…everything. Hope there's a season 2. Binge-watched it, was that good. Quality," while another added: "Binged #TheKillingKind yesterday and it was absolutely incredible. What a cast."

© ITV Colin plays businessman John Webster

A third viewer remarked: "Excellent drama with a really good twist. Highly recommend."

Meet the cast of The Killing Kind

Emma Appleton (Clique, The Witcher) stars as Ingrid, opposite Colin Morgan (Merlin, Mammals, Humans) as John Webster.

© ITV Kerr Logan portrays Luke Nash in the psychological thriller

They're joined by Elliot Barnes-Worrell (Jericho, Doctor Who, Van Der Valk) as Ingrid's ex-fiance Mark Orpen; Rob Jarvis (Emmerdale, Collateral, Silent Witness) as chief clerk, Tom Martins; Kerr Logan (Strike, Showtrail) as policeman DS Luke Nash; Sara Powell (Unforgotten, Damned, Last Christmas) as Ingrid's close friend, Belinda Grey and Nicholas Rowe (A Spy Among Friends, Rosaline) as Belinda's husband and head of Chambers, Angus Grey.

How to watch The Killing Kind

The Killing Kind comes to Netflix on 7 September, according to reports. The series is also available to stream on ITVX.