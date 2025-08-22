Outlander star to lead ITV's new Scotland-set serial killer drama

Outlander star Laura Donnelly is set to lead the cast of ITV's upcoming serial killer drama, The Dark – and it sounds seriously gritty.

The 43-year-old actress, known for playing Jenny in Outlander and her roles in The Nevers and Britannia, will portray Scottish Detective Monica Kennedy.

There has been no shortage of gripping serial killer dramas over the last few years, from The Long Shadow to Steeltown Murders and You. In a world where more and more people are becoming obsessed with true crime and detective shows, there's an increasing demand for the genre, and as a big fan of murder mysteries, I can't wait to watch The Dark.

What is The Dark about?

The series is an adaptation of G.R. Halliday's novel, From the Shadows, which follows Detective Inspector Monica Kennedy as she investigates the discovery of a body found on the coast of the Scottish Highlands.

A synopsis for the drama, via Deadline, reads: "When the body of a young man is found eerily staged in the idyllic Scottish wilderness, she fears this is the beginning of a terrifying campaign that will strike at the heart of a rural community. As paranoia rises, suspicions and secrets are forced into the light, and the locals start to realise there is a serial killer hidden amongst them."

© Photo: Rex Laura Donnelly as Jenny in Outlander

With two more books already penned in the trilogy, Dark Waters and Under the Marsh, there are hopes that the show could return with more seasons, according to Deadline.

The series is penned by Matt Hartley, a playwright who has previously written for EastEnders and Hollyoaks.

Filming is set to begin in and around Glasgow this year.

Who stars in The Dark?

So far, only Laura Donnelly has been announced as the show's protagonist, Monica Kennedy.

© Sophie Mutevelian Laura Donnelly played Hella in Britannia

Additional casting is in process.

Where have you seen Laura Donnelly before?

Outlander fans will recognise Laura for her portrayal of Jenny in the hit historical drama. She also played Hella in the fantasy series, Britannia, as well as Zephyr Alexis Navine in The Nevers.

© Rob Youngston/FX Laura also portrayed older Helen McConville in Say Nothing

More recently, she starred in the historical drama Say Nothing in the role of Older Helen McConville.

When will The Dark be released?

With casting still ongoing and filming yet to commence, we're unlikely to get a release date anytime soon.

However, we do know that ITV Studios will distribute the series internationally.