Netflix viewers 'hooked' after first few minutes of 'incredible' new 5-part thriller

Viewers who tuned into Netflix's new political thriller, Hostage, are binge-watching all five episodes after being "hooked" just minutes into the show.

Starring Suranne Jones (Vigil, Doctor Foster), the series sees the British prime minister's husband kidnapped and the visiting French president blackmailed, forcing the two leaders to make unimaginable decisions.

© Des Willie/Netflix Suranne Jones as Abigail in Hostage

It's no surprise that viewers are loving the show. Not only is it fast-paced, full of twists and propulsive, but Suranne Jones is compelling as ever in her role as PM Abigail Dalton. Bring on another series!

Keep reading to find out what viewers said about the show.

What have viewers said about Hostage?

Taking to social media, viewers praised the show as "thrilling" and were immediately "hooked".

© Kevin Baker/Netflix Julie Delpy portrays Vivienne

One person penned: "#HostageNetflix is the perfect example of how to get us hooked from the first minutes of a show. See you in 5 episodes!" while another hailed the thriller as "the best Netflix limited series since Adolescence hands down!"

A third viewer remarked: "Binge-watched #HostageNetflix series. Very good fast paced story, definitely recommended," while another praised Suranne's performance, writing: "OMG this was absolutely incredible!!! @suranne_jones is on another level – powerful, raw and so magnetic, you just can't take your eyes off her. She carries every scene with such intensity and emotion, it gave me chills."

What is Hostage about?

For those yet to tune into the show, it follows newly minted British Prime Minister Abigail Dalton, who's just under a year into her tenure when she faces major political and personal crises.

© Des Willie/Netflix Abigail Dalton is just under a year into her tenure when she faces major political and personal crises

As Abigail welcomes French President Vivienne Toussaint for a summit in London, her husband Alex, a doctor with Médecins Sans Frontières on a mission in French Guiana, is abducted by unknown terrorists. But just as Vivienne agrees to help extract Alex and his team and help return them to safety, she begins to receive messages from an unknown source, blackmailing her over a personal scandal.

The full synopsis reads: "When the British prime minister's husband is kidnapped and the visiting French president is blackmailed, the two political leaders both face unimaginable choices."

© Des Willie/Netflix The British PM's husband is kidnapped and the French President is blackmailed in Hostage

It continues: "Forced into a fierce rivalry where their political futures, and lives, might hang in the balance, can they work together to uncover the plot that threatens them both?"

All five episodes of Hostage are available to stream on Netflix.