Burt Reynolds' ex Loni Anderson's cause of death revealed to be 'extremely rare and aggressive' disease

The cause of death for Loni Anderson, best known for her role as the clever and charismatic Jennifer Marlowe on the hit CBS sitcom WKRP in Cincinnati, has been revealed. Loni, the former girlfriend of Burt Reynolds, passed away on Sunday August 3 at the age of 79.

It was previously shared that Loni died in a Los Angeles hospital following a prolonged illness, days before her 80th birthday.

In a statement released on behalf of Loni’s loved ones, her family said: "We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our dear wife, mother and grandmother.

"Now the death certificate, obtained by TMZ, has revealed that Loni died of metastatic uterine leiomyosarcoma.

Uterine leiomyosarcoma is an "extremely rare subtype" of cancer, according to the National Institute of Health, that metastasizes through the bloodstream, which contributes towards the aggressive spread.

The death certification reportedly alleges that there were no other contributing factors, and that Loni was cremated and buried in Hollywood on August 7. 2025.

© Getty Images Loni and husband Bob Flick pictured in 2023

Born August 5, 1945, in Saint Paul, Minnesota, Loni began her Hollywood career in the 1966 Steve McQueen western Nevada Smith and went on to star in TV series S.W.A.T. and Police Woman.

However her defining role came in 1978 when she was cast as Jennifer Marlowe in WKRP In Cincinnati, for which she was nominated for two Emmy and three Golden Globes.

© Getty Images Dr. Johnny Fever (Howard Hesseman) clowns around behind Jennifer Marlowe's (Loni Anderson) back during a scene from WKRP in Cincinnati in 1978

The series followed a ragtag staff of radio hosts and production crew trying to reinvent itself with a new rock format. Jennifer was known for arriving in the office every morning with perfectly coiffed blonde hair and sky high heels, and as the receptionist handled cranky callers, eccentric DJs and her boss Mr. Carlson.

The character became the central focus of the show, and because of the success, Loni successfully negotiated a new contract and substantial salary increase in 1980, midway through the series.

© Getty Images The cast of the television comedy WKRP in Cincinnatti in 1980

Off screen her personal life was sometimes more dramatic than on screen.

She was married four times, most famously in 1988 to one of the biggest Hollywood actors, Burt Reynolds. Together they adopted a son, Quinton.

© Getty Images Loni and Burt attend the Friars Club of California's gala in 1987

She was also mom to a daughter, Deidra, whom she welcomed with her first husband real estate developer Bruce Hasselberg.

In 2008 she married folk musician Bob Flick, whom she was married to when she passed away.

© WireImage Loni (left) with daughter Deidra and granddaughters McKenzie and Megan in 2014

She is survived by Deidra, Quinton, eight grandchildren and stepchildren, and her stepson Adam Flick and his wife and their two children.

"I think if you’re going to write about yourself you have to do it warts and all," she told The Associated Press in 1995 when she released her autobiography, My Life in High Heels.

"You may not even tell the nicest things about yourself because you’re telling the truth."