Prime Video's psychological mystery thriller from bestselling author sounds utterly gripping

Mystery thriller fans, this one is for you. Prime Video has a new psychological thriller coming to screens this autumn – and it sounds utterly gripping. The series, titled Lazarus, which comes from best-selling author Harlan Coben and BAFTA-winning screenwriter Danny Brocklehurst, stars Sam Claflin as forensic psychologist Laz, who returns home after the mysterious death of his father, Dr L (Bill Nighy) and the murder of his sister 25 years before, and soon gets wrapped up in a series of cold case murders.

Bill Nighy is without a doubt one of my favourite British actors, having starred in some of my favourite films of all time, from action comedy Hot Fuzz to the Richard Curtis rom-com About Time, in which he was simply perfect as Tim's (Domhnall Gleeson) quirky, wise and deeply loving dad, James. I'm excited to see him in the role of Dr Laz in Prime Video's new thriller – and, it has to be said, that casting Sam Claflin and Bill as father and son is genius!

HELLO!'s TV Writer Abby Allen is also excited to tune in. She said: "You know you're in for something special when a Harlan Coben novel is being adapted for the big screen, and with Sam Claflin and Bill Nighy leading the way, this one's set to be unmissable."

Keep reading for all you need to know about the show.

Sam Claflin stars in the series What is Lazarus about? The series, which is based on an original story idea and written by the New York Times best-selling author Harlan Coben and BAFTA-winner Danny Brocklehurst, follows a man who becomes embroiled in a series of cold case murders after the mysterious death of his father and the murder of his sister. "Lazarus follows a man who returns home after his father's suicide and begins to have disturbing experiences that can't be explained," reads the synopsis. "He quickly becomes entangled in a series of cold-case murders as he grapples with the mystery of his father's death and his sister's murder 25 years ago. The series is set to stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide."

© David Fisher/Shutterstock Bill Nighy plays Laz's father, Doctor Lazarus (Dr L) Who stars in Lazarus? Sam Claflin, known for his roles in Daisy Jones & The Six and Me Before You, stars and executive produces the show. The actor portrays Laz, a well-respected forensic psychologist who is forced to face the pain of his past when he returns home. Sam is joined by Bill Nighy (Living), who plays Laz's father, Doctor Lazarus (Dr L), a psychologist and beloved figure within his community, who, in his death, wants his son to understand that they are more similar than Laz thinks. Also starring in the series is Alexandra Roach (Killing Eve, Nightsleeper) in the role of Laz's daughter, Jenna Lazarus. According to the synopsis, Jenna has "buried herself in a world of spiritual practice" since her sister's murder, but now, when her brother returns home and starts experiencing unexplained phenomena, she is forced to confront secrets from her own past.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock The series comes from est-selling author Harlan Coben and BAFTA-winning screenwriter Danny Brocklehurst What have the cast and creatives said? Writer and executive producer Harlan Coben described the series as a story of "loss, redemption and the eternal bond between a parent and a child". He said in a statement, "Do I have to say more than the names Sam Claflin, Bill Nighy, and Alexandra Roach to express my excitement about this limited series? Lazarus is a story of loss, redemption — and the eternal bond between a parent and a child, even after death. It is never anything less than a thrill to team up again with Danny Brocklehurst and Quay Street Productions." Meanwhile, writer and executive producer Danny Brocklehurst, who worked on Netflix adaptations of Harlan Coben's Stay Close, The Stranger and Fool Me Once, added: "Lazarus is a psychological thriller with an emotional spine. It's about fathers and sons, love and loss. We have attempted to bring our trademark wit and warmth, as well as twists galore. This is the first collaboration the team at Quay Street, Harlan and myself have done with Amazon, and we are delighted to be partnering with them."