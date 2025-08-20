'Thrilling' South Korean crime series with Squid Game actor could be your next TV obsession

Calling all K-drama fans! Prime Video is just weeks away from dropping a new heist series, Confidence Queen, which could just be your next TV obsession.

The series follows a trio of swindlers who team up to take down corrupt villains, focusing on con artist Yun Yi-rang, who has been forced to live in the shadows due to an incident from her childhood.

© Prime Video Park Min-young stars in Confidence Queen

K-dramas have gained immense popularity with international audiences in recent years. Squid Game, for example, gained widespread global popularity and became a cultural phenomenon thanks to its unique and high-stakes plot, strong performances, gripping narrative and exploration of social issues like capitalism and wealth inequality. It really was an emotional rollercoaster.

Thanks to the rise of streaming platforms, South Korean dramas have been introduced to a wider audience, and I'm definitely going to mark my calendar for Prime Video's latest offering.

WATCH: The trailer for Confidence Queen

HELLO!'s TV Writer Abby Allen said: "I'm a sucker for a swindler film, and Prime Video’s Confidence Queen sounds like the ultimate comedy caper. Promising a clever trio of swindlers, including Squid Game's very own Park Hee-soon, it’s set to be a corker."

Keep reading to find out more about the series.

What is Confidence Queen about?

The series, which promises to blend "fast-paced heist action with comedy" in a "thrilling ride" for viewers, is a remake of the hugely popular Japanese drama, Confidence Man JP, which was released in 2018.

The story follows a trio of clever swindlers who work together to take down corrupt villains through elaborate schemes.

The drama centres on Yun Yi-rang, a "brilliant heiress forced to live in the shadows due to an incident in her childhood," reads the synopsis.

© Prime Video The series comes to Prime Video on Saturday, September 6

It continues: "Highly intelligent with keen intuition, Yi-rang transforms herself into a master con artist who creates a team to strip villains of their ill-gotten gains while building her own wealth."

Who stars in Confidence Queen?

Park Min-young (Marry My Husband) stars as Yun Yi-rang.

© Prime Video The show follows a trio of clever swindlers who work together to take down corrupt villains through elaborate schemes

The series also stars Joo Jong-hyuk (Extraordinary Attorney Woo) as the friendly and optimistic Myung Gu-ho and veteran actor Park Hee-soon (Squid Game) as James, a quiet man who joins Yi-rang and Gu-ho on their adventures.

As for the creative team behind the show, Nam Ki-hoon (Destined With You, Kiss Sixth Sense) is at the helm as director, while the show is written by Hong Seung-hyun (Criminal Minds, Cheo-Yong) together with Kim Da-hye.

How to watch Confidence Queen

Confidence Queen arrives on Prime Video on Saturday, September 6. New episodes will be released weekly on Saturdays and Sundays.